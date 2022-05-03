Open access articles are available now
MILWAUKEE, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Journal of the Agricultural and Applied Economics Association (JAAEA) is an Open Access journal from AAEA in partnership with Wiley. JAAEA publishes peer-reviewed research of the high quality readers expect from AJAE and AEPP, expanded to cover a broad range of topics in agricultural and applied economics. JAAEA is author-friendly, offering quick review and publication times, free format submission, and a sound-science approach to peer review.
JAAEA will publish high-quality, peer-reviewed research in a broad range of areas, including Agribusiness, Agricultural Finance, Agricultural Policy, Behavioral and Experimental Economics, Development Economics, Environmental Economics, Extension Economics, Food, Nutrition, and Health, Regional, Replications, and Natural Resource Economics. The journal will also consider topic areas with a specific geographic focus, such as China or Africa. Topic coverage will evolve with the discipline as topics grow or decline.
View the first 6 articles available on the JAAEA website:
Noé J. Nava, Diansheng Dong
Metin Çakır, Timothy K. M. Beatty, Michael A. Boland, Qingxiao Li, Timothy A. Park, Yanghao Wang
Andrii Baryshpolets, Stephen Devadoss, Ethan Sabala
Jeffrey J. Reimer, Christian Langpap
William E. Maples, Eric A. DeVuyst, B. Wade Brorsen
Jeff Luckstead, Rodolfo M. Nayga Jr., Heather Snell
For more information, visit the JAAEA website here: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/27692485?tabActivePane=undefined
ABOUT AAEA: Established in 1910, the Agricultural & Applied Economics Association (AAEA) is the leading professional association for agricultural and applied economists, with 2,500 members in more than 60 countries. Members of the AAEA work in academic or government institutions as well as in industry and not-for-profit organizations, and engage in a variety of research, teaching, and outreach activities in the areas of agriculture, the environment, food, health, and international development. The AAEA publishes three journals, the Journal of the Agricultural and Applied Economics Association (an open access journal), the American Journal of Agricultural Economics and Applied Economic Perspectives & Policy, as well as the online magazine Choices and the online open access publication series Applied Economics Teaching Resources. To learn more, visit http://www.aaea.org.
Media Contact
Allison Ware, Agricultural & Applied Economics Association, 414-918-3190, aware@aaea.org
SOURCE Agricultural & Applied Economics Association