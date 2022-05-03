Open access articles are available now

MILWAUKEE, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Journal of the Agricultural and Applied Economics Association (JAAEA) is an Open Access journal from AAEA in partnership with Wiley. JAAEA publishes peer-reviewed research of the high quality readers expect from AJAE and AEPP, expanded to cover a broad range of topics in agricultural and applied economics. JAAEA is author-friendly, offering quick review and publication times, free format submission, and a sound-science approach to peer review.

JAAEA will publish high-quality, peer-reviewed research in a broad range of areas, including Agribusiness, Agricultural Finance, Agricultural Policy, Behavioral and Experimental Economics, Development Economics, Environmental Economics, Extension Economics, Food, Nutrition, and Health, Regional, Replications, and Natural Resource Economics. The journal will also consider topic areas with a specific geographic focus, such as China or Africa. Topic coverage will evolve with the discipline as topics grow or decline.

View the first 6 articles available on the JAAEA website:

Noé J. Nava, Diansheng Dong

Metin Çakır, Timothy K. M. Beatty, Michael A. Boland, Qingxiao Li, Timothy A. Park, Yanghao Wang

Andrii Baryshpolets, Stephen Devadoss, Ethan Sabala

Jeffrey J. Reimer, Christian Langpap

William E. Maples, Eric A. DeVuyst, B. Wade Brorsen

Jeff Luckstead, Rodolfo M. Nayga Jr., Heather Snell

For more information, visit the JAAEA website here: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/27692485?tabActivePane=undefined

ABOUT AAEA: Established in 1910, the Agricultural & Applied Economics Association (AAEA) is the leading professional association for agricultural and applied economists, with 2,500 members in more than 60 countries. Members of the AAEA work in academic or government institutions as well as in industry and not-for-profit organizations, and engage in a variety of research, teaching, and outreach activities in the areas of agriculture, the environment, food, health, and international development. The AAEA publishes three journals, the Journal of the Agricultural and Applied Economics Association (an open access journal), the American Journal of Agricultural Economics and Applied Economic Perspectives & Policy, as well as the online magazine Choices and the online open access publication series Applied Economics Teaching Resources. To learn more, visit http://www.aaea.org.

Media Contact

Allison Ware, Agricultural & Applied Economics Association, 414-918-3190, aware@aaea.org

Twitter, Facebook

 

SOURCE Agricultural & Applied Economics Association

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.