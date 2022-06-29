Quick Process Nets Seller 80+ Percent ROI in Just 39 Days
CHICAGO, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When a cancelled project forced a food processing company to divest nine brand new but no-longer-needed agitated tanks, the company engaged Aaron Equipment Company to sell the tanks on its behalf. With the aim of recouping as much of the original investment as possible, Aaron Equipment sold all the tanks in just 39 days, garnering the client net of fees 80+ percent of its original investment.
Designed for sanitary application (#4 polished), the 11,600-gallon agitated tanks required a focused sales approach using a knowledgeable firm who could quickly contact the broadest group of prospective buyers. Aaron's reputation as a market maker for process and packaging equipment was something the food company found attractive
"When the company originally reached out to us for help, they had already contacted several other dealers," explains Aaron Equipment spokesperson, Michael Cohen. "Although getting as much of their money back quickly was important, they wanted to evaluate all their options. We came up with a solution that did not require them to exclusively lock in with us."
The solution was Aaron Equipment's "non-exclusive" Listing program. It offers a non-exclusivity agreement for equipment sellers who want to keep all their options open. At the same time, the solution yields the highest return to its users.
In this instance through a website listing and targeted email campaign to over 120,000 processing and package equipment end users, Aaron Equipment Company generated 125 prequalified quotes on the sanitary agitated tanks in just 21 days. What's more, it sold all the tanks within 39 days. The customer not only recouped 80+ percent of their original investment but also freed up valuable storage and building space quickly.
"From executing the non-exclusive contract to completing the sale of the last tank, we took care of every commercial aspect involved in the divestiture of these tanks. The start-to-finish service included contracts, payment, loading schedules and transportation." said Cohen
Businesses with unneeded process and packing equipment can learn more about Aaron Equipment Company's auction and liquidation services online at https://www.aaronequipment.com/. For more information on Aaron's proven sales strategies that can be tailored for individual goals, contact Michael Cohen at (630) 350-2200.
