ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Popular plant-based meat company Abbot's Butcher recently earned its Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) certification. Founded by Kerry Song in 2017, the brand now joins the ranks of other prominent businesses through this popular organization, which acts as the largest woman-owned business certifier in the U.S.
"We're proud to stand alongside all of the other women founders building businesses that are trying to help solve some of the world's largest problems," says CEO Song, noting the certification was facilitated through Sue McEwan and the services of Elohi Strategic Advisors.
Abbot's Butcher is known for its popular, plant-based products including Slow Roasted Chick'n, Ground "Beef" and Spanish Smoked "Chorizo." Free of soy, GMOs, gums and additives, Abbot's Butcher products live up to the brand's promise of "From Nature, For Nature." The line was created when founder Song was diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder; part of her journey back to health included major changes to her diet.
"Many of us assume being plant-based means you're automatically making healthy choices, but so many of the plant-based foods on the market are filled with highly processed ingredients that we just shouldn't be eating," says Song. "I set out to create a line of plant-based meats that not only have the depth of flavor and hearty mouthfeel we all crave, but that are made from ingredients we can trust. Ingredients like pea protein, extra virgin olive oil, mushrooms, sea salt and imported spices—ingredients that truly nourish and energize our bodies—are what makes Abbot's Butcher special."
Abbot's Butcher products are available both to consumers and foodservice operations, with many products stocked at prominent grocers across the West Coast. Visit abbotsbutcher.com to learn more.
About Abbot's Butcher: Abbot's Butcher has been crafting high-quality plant-based meats since 2017. With a full line of foodservice and retail offerings, Abbot's Butcher believes in celebrating the power of simple, pure food. Products are available at wholesale to retail and foodservice operations. Visit abbotsbutcher.com for more information.
About Elohi Strategic Advisors: Elohi Strategic Advisors is a national, woman-owned advisory firm that employs a team of experts across the country to assist natural and sustainable foodservice brands in distribution and growth. The team at Elohi believes that the only way to change the world is to change the way the world eats. Visit elohi.us to learn more.
