BOULDER, Colo., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Able Roots, LLC ("Able Roots") today announced that it has released its weekly meal plan subscription service, which is available at http://www.Able-Roots.com, creating a one-stop shop for busy individuals and families to have complete and comprehensive access to holistic and sustainable health planning tools. The subscription service is offered under two pricing tiers; $10.00 per month if subscribed monthly, and $8.25 per month if subscribed annually (or about $2 per week under either pricing tier). All materials included in the Able Roots meal plan subscription service were developed by Certified Holistic Nutritionists and Health Coaches. The Able Roots meal plan subscription service is a comprehensive solution which provides the following services:
- Weekly meal plans with easy-to-make clean recipes, and which are customizable for most diets (vegetarian, pescatarian, vegan, etc.), and are released every Thursday for the following week's meals. The meal plans are designed to be sustainable for busy individuals, and are also fully interactive and customizable based on the family size that a subscriber specifies.
- Interactive grocery lists which automatically update based on the family size that a subscriber specifies, and can be printed, or viewed and managed digitally via mobile device.
- Meal preparation guidelines to set up subscribers for success.
- Weekly workout guides.
- Interactive journals for goal setting and to track meals, workouts and progress.
- Monthly group coaching calls.
- A vibrant community to give and receive support.
- Exclusive "live" community meal preparation days, happy hours, workouts and other events.
Tyler Bosco, Chief Executive Officer of Able Roots, commented, "We are thrilled to announce the release of our weekly meal plan subscription service, which will finally bring affordable holistic health tools to everyone at only $2 per week. The fact is that 95% of diets fail because they are too rigid and unsustainable. Our meal plan subscription service is designed to be easy to use and sustainable for all people, but specifically built for individuals who are busy working or raising a family, and just need an all-in-one plan to guide them on how to develop healthy habits for long-lasting success, all while being as time-efficient as possible. Our membership platform will also continue to add new features and content over time, making it truly the greatest value that exists today in the meal plan and health industry. Please make sure to visit us at http://www.Able-Roots.com to learn more or start your own health journey!"
About Able Roots, LLC
Able Roots, LLC, founded in 2020, intends to be the premiere one-stop shop for busy individuals and families to find comprehensive holistic health and meal planning resources at an affordable price, and provide the greatest value in the industry. The Able Roots consumer website is http://www.Able-Roots.com.
