TUSTIN, Calif., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ABSTRAX, an industry leader in the study and production of cannabis and botanically-derived terpenes, has officially released Berry Runtz to its extensive flavor menu as the strain continues to captivate consumers.
"There's a reason this flavor is becoming so popular," said Max Koby, Co-Founder and CEO of ABSTRAX. "It's an amazingly cool hybrid that offers sustained feelings of energy and euphoria while providing a delicious sweet berry aroma and flavor that artfully delights the palate."
After debuting in the cannabis market in 2017, the Runtz strain has quickly become a favorite of cannabis connoisseurs and newbies alike in the U.S. and beyond. In 2020, it was named the "Leafly Strain of the Year", and consumers can't seem to get enough of it.
"Berry Runtz is a super fresh hybrid that won over the masses because of its amazing trichomes, phenomenal aroma, and powerful effects," said Koby. "For us at ABSTRAX, This presented an exciting opportunity. We knew we needed to nail it, and thankfully we did."
With Berry Runtz, the company has officially sweetened its product portfolio, presenting new and emerging brands the opportunity to give their customers the candy kick they've been craving.
The official Berry Runtz strain is a cross of popular Zkittlez and Gelato cannabis strains. To successfully capture its flavor and aroma profile, ABSTRAX's award-winning product developers and scientists utilized three-dimensional analysis in its type 7 licensed research and manufacturing lab. In doing so, the flavor can be reproduced with unparalleled consistency for years to come.
"We were able to master the flavor by combining our proprietary Zkillez and Berry Gelato terpene blends," said Koby. "This is another huge win for the brands we serve."
To learn more about the ABSTRAX Berry Runtz functional flavor, visit the following link: https://abstraxtech.com/products/berry-runtz?variant=39258000228426.
About ABSTRAX
Leveraging its proven background in cannabis research, ABSTRAX is the leader in the research, development, and production of botanically-derived and cannabis-inspired terpenes that create unforgettable sensorial experiences. Headquartered in California, the company owns and operates a state-of-the-art type 7 licensed research and manufacturing lab where it's award-winning product developers and scientists leverage the most advanced strain analysis technology to extract and study aroma compounds via three-dimensional analysis, allowing for each and every compound within a plant to be named and studied. The company has partnered with many of the best cultivators in the industry to study their cannabis profiles and create the world's most advanced terpene formulations. As a result of its efforts, ABSTRAX offers the largest terpene catalog of the most popular strains - botanically-derived terpene blends and isolates native to cannabis. These ingredients, also known as functional flavors and aromas, are used in vapes, concentrates, edibles, beer, essential oils, fragrances, cosmetics, topicals, tinctures, alcohol, food and beverage, personal care, and more. The company works with internationally recognized brands and provides unparalleled cannabis research, innovation, and custom formulations to create products that engage and thrill consumers. ABSTRAX also devotes significant resources to developing the highest terpene standards and best practices in the industry. The company has developed a robust quality management system including Gas Chromatography analysis and molecular distillation of natural ingredients to achieve the highest purity standards. Investigating and ensuring that ingredients used in its own products, and products within its industry, are safe for consumption. The terpene industry is a rapidly growing segment of the global flavor and fragrance market, which is expected to grow to $35 billion by 2024. This market segment includes the cannabis, CBD, skincare, cosmetics, health and wellness, food and beverage industries. For more information, visit AbstraxTech.com.
