IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ABSTRAX, an industry leader in the study and production of cannabis and botanically-derived terpenes, announces its new premium terpene flavor Red Velvet Cake in celebration of Valentine's Day, offering vape and consumer goods brands a sensually delicious terpene blend for their customers to enjoy.
"This new blend is a sweet, chocolatey, and delightfully decadent treat," says Max Koby, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ABSTRAX. "It's a one-of-a-kind blend that is key to products seeking to open hearts, set minds at ease, and build lasting relationships with your customers."
Red Velvet Cake terpene blend offers consumers uplifting physiological effects, a sugary flavor profile, and subtle sensual undertones. This is all accomplished by combining botanically-derived terpenes extracted from clove, ho wood, turpentine, artemisia, cinnamomum camphora, lemongrass, peppermint, and coffee beans.
ABSTRAX develops each of its unique terpene blends in its state-of-the-art type 7 licensed research and manufacturing lab where its award-winning product developers and scientists work to identify aroma compounds via three-dimensional analysis. The result is the most extensive and innovative terpene blend collections on the market today.
The Premium Flavor Collection, which includes Red Velvet Cake, includes the highest quality and most unique mix of botanically-derived terpenes that are also found in cannabis plants. These botanically-derived powerful terpene blends can be shipped anywhere in the world, whereas the cannabis-derived terpene blends can only be shipped within the state of California.
"This is only the beginning of how botanically-derived terpenes can be leveraged to improve products," says Koby. "Red Velvet Cake is a must-try for brands looking to set the bar high. It's an unbelievable blend that leaves a lasting impression."
About ABSTRAX
Leveraging its proven background in cannabis research, ABSTRAX is the leader in the research, development, and production of botanically-derived and cannabis-inspired terpenes that create unforgettable sensorial experiences. Headquartered in California, the company owns and operates a state-of-the-art type 7 licensed research and manufacturing lab where its award-winning product developers and scientists leverage the most advanced strain analysis technology to extract and study aroma compounds via three-dimensional analysis, allowing for each and every compound within a plant to be named and studied. The company has partnered with many of the best cultivators in the industry to study their cannabis profiles and create the world's most advanced terpene formulations. As a result of its efforts, ABSTRAX offers the largest terpene catalogue of the most popular strains - botanically-derived terpene blends and isolates native to cannabis. These ingredients, also known as functional flavors and aromas, are used in vapes, concentrates, edibles, beer, essential oils, fragrances, cosmetics, topicals, tinctures, alcohol, food and beverage, personal care, and more. The company works with internationally recognized brands and provides unparalleled cannabis research, innovation, and custom formulations to create products that engage and thrill consumers. ABSTRAX also devotes significant resources to developing the highest terpene standards and best practices in the industry. The company has developed a robust quality management system including Gas Chromatography analysis and molecular distillation of natural ingredients to achieve the highest purity standards. Investigating and ensuring that ingredients used in its own products, and products within its industry, are safe for consumption. The terpene industry is a rapidly growing segment of the global flavor and fragrance market, which is expected to grow to $35 billion by 2024. This market segment includes the cannabis, CBD, skincare, cosmetics, health and wellness, food and beverage industries. For more information, visit AbstraxTech.com.
