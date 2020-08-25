CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics will host the 2020 Food & Nutrition Conference & Expo™ October 17 to 20. Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the world's largest conference of food and nutrition professionals will be held as a virtual event.
"As an organization of health professionals, we must preserve the safety of our attendees, staff, presenters, exhibitors and convention center and hotel employees," said registered dietitian nutritionist and Academy President Linda T. Farr. "Regardless of these unprecedented times, we will continue to offer exciting, advanced-level educational experiences that address current challenges faced by Academy members and all food and nutrition professionals, wherever they are."
Registered dietitian nutritionists, nutrition science researchers, policy makers, health care providers and industry leaders from around the world are expected to participate online in more than 100 cutting-edge nutrition science research and educational presentations, panel discussions and poster presentations.
This year's FNCE® program features the latest developments in gastrointestinal health, diabetes, plant-based nutrition and much more. In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to learn from the field's top experts as they examine the relationships between nutrition, culture, technology, mental and physical health and modern practice.
The virtual event will include:
- Live and on-demand sessions
- Cutting-edge research from more than 300 e-poster presentations
- Access to a virtual expo hall and expo-related activities
- Virtual networking and knowledge-sharing sessions via chat rooms, meetups, interactive polling and audience Q&A
- Access to FNCE® session recordings for one year.
The Food & Nutrition Conference & Expo™ is also the news media's best annual opportunity to hear directly from leading sources on the latest in nutrition science research and its everyday applications; developments in policy and legislation; education trends; and the hottest and newest products to hit the marketplace. Accredited members of the media will be able to conduct interviews with the Academy's network of national spokespeople. For information on media registration for the online FNCE® press room, email media@eatright.org or visit eatrightFNCE.org/media.
Keynote speakers at the main general sessions include (all times Central):
- Sunday, October 18 (10 a.m. to 11 a.m.): Opening Session. The keynote speaker is social psychologist and author Amy Cuddy. Based on her best-selling book Presence: Bringing Your Boldest Self to Your Biggest Challenges (Back Bay Books, 2015). Cuddy shares research and techniques to help people complete inner transformation, harness the power of presence and perform at the highest level of confidence.
- Monday, October 19 (10 a.m. to 11 a.m.): Member Showcase features author, entrepreneur and podcaster Neil Pasricha. Pasricha will present research-based guidance on building trust in an era of mistrust. He teaches that building trust and developing the community that surrounds it remains imperative for any project, professional, startup or brand.
- Tuesday, October 20 (3 p.m. to 4 p.m.): Closing Session features best-selling author Daniel Pink. Pink dissects the traditional reward system to reveal more effective motivational methods that involve autonomy, mastery and purpose – the fundamentally human desires to direct one's life, to make progress in work that matters and to contribute to a team.
Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics
Representing more than 100,000 credentialed nutrition and dietetics practitioners, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is the world's largest organization of food and nutrition professionals. The Academy is committed to improving the nation's health and advancing the profession of dietetics through research, education and advocacy. Visit the Academy at www.eatright.org.