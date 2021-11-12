CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As families and friends gather once again for the holidays, hosts may need to pay extra attention to guests with different dietary preferences. That's why READ and Aunt Nellie's – two of America's most iconic food brands – created their Top 10 plant-based side dish recipes that will appeal to vegans and carnivores alike.
"We know that it can be a challenge for cooks to accommodate different dietary requests and we are thrilled to share 10 of our top plant-based side dish recipes that are perfect for your holiday table," said Julia Storie, READ and Aunt Nellie's marketing administrator. "These recipes are vegan-friendly, so all guests can enjoy the feast. The Holiday Side Hustle is real and we are here for cooks who need and want to offer something for everyone at their holiday tables."
Top 10 Plant-Based Side Dish Recipes
- Featuring READ 3 Bean Salad
- Featuring READ 3 or 4 Bean Salad
- Featuring Aunt Nellie's Harvard Beets
4. Beet and Onion Vegetable Medley
- Featuring Aunt Nellie's Pickled Beets and Onions
5. Curried 4 Bean Quinoa Salad
- Featuring READ 4 Bean Salad
6. Hearty Roasted Winter Vegetables
- Featuring Aunt Nellie's Whole Pickled Beets
7. Mexican Avocado and Corn 3 Bean Salad
- Featuring READ 3 Bean Salad
8. Nutty Orange Glazed Beets and Sweet Potatoes
- Featuring Aunt Nellie's Whole Pickled Beets
9. Middle Eastern-Inspired Salad
- Featuring READ 3 Bean or 4 Bean Salad
10. Thyme-Scented Roasted Vegetables and Beets
- Featuring Aunt Nellie's Whole Pickled Beets
READ and Aunt Nellie's will be sharing these are more delicious side dish recipes on their social media pages throughout the holiday season. Follow them on Instagram and Facebook @auntnelliesvegetables and @readsalads.
All Aunt Nellie's and READ recipes are easily downloadable and printable from their websites. As people look to stock up on shelf-stable staples to take them through the entire holiday season, these are two convenient options for home cooks.
READ® Salads has been making delicious ready-to-eat salads that taste like homemade since 1935. 3 Bean Salad, 4 Bean Salad, and German Potato Salad can be found in the canned vegetable aisle of the supermarket, along with 4-packs of 3 Bean Salad single serving cups. They provide important nutrients including dietary fiber, folate, potassium, iron, plant-based protein and more. All are shelf-stable and gluten free. Each is delicious on its own and offers great versatility in hundreds of recipes from delicious breakfast casseroles to hearty soups, stews and craveable snacks. For more information, visit ReadSalads.com.
Aunt Nellie's, America's premier maker of jarred beets for more than 90 years, is named for Ms. Nellie Jones, a nationally recognized pioneer in home economics who championed rural homemakers, bringing them the latest scientific research through her role as state leader of the Home Economics Extension. Aunt Nellie's makes jarred beets and onions in multiple cuts, styles and flavors. All Aunt Nellie's products are shelf-stable and gluten free. Visit us at AuntNellies.com. Aunt Nellie's and READ are owned by Seneca Foods Corporation, based in Marion, NY.
