PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Customer trust may in fact be more important than customer satisfaction when it comes to understanding customer loyalty and their future intention to spend with a brand.
More than 9,500 consumers were polled for the study, which ranks the brands on three factors –consumers' satisfaction levels with their most recent visit, their likelihood to return to the brand soon, and their trust in the brand. The study also uncovers consumers' QSR competitive positioning, brand preferences, delivery trends, and use of new technology.
The impact of COVID-19 on customer behavior was experienced swiftly f by all industries. But for the QSR industry specifically, consumer expectations increased as priorities moved to health and safety first, which have, in turn, shaped decision making, long term brand engagement and buying behavior.
Customer satisfaction has traditionally been the main driver of loyalty. Satisfaction is immediate and can be established once consumers are conducting business with you. As previous QSR study results have shown, a majority of consumers chose to frequent brands that were conveniently located and provided a great experience.
Since COVID, the dynamics of consumer decision making have changed. Trust has become a more significant factor in decision making, as opposed to experience and location. Trust, is an outcome of consistent performance that meets a variety of consumer expectations. As QSR consumers return to a sense of normalcy it will be the QSR brands that can retain this trust that are well positioned to benefit from longer term consumer loyalty.
To understand the QSR consumer better, sign up to receive early access to the results of Market Force's QSR Study at marketforce.com/qsr-research.
About Market Force Information
Market Force Information® is a customer experience (CX) and employee engagement (EX) management company that provides location-level measurement solutions that help businesses protect their brand reputation, delight customers and make more money. Solutions include customer experience surveys, employee engagement surveys, mystery shopping, contact center services and social media review tracking, which are integrated into one technology and analytics platform, KnowledgeForce®. Founded in 2005, Market Force has a growing global presence, with offices in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. It serves more than 200 clients that operate multi-location businesses, including restaurants, major retailers, grocery and drug stores, petro/convenience stores, banking & financial institutions and entertainment brands. The company has been recognized as one of the top 50 market research organizations in the AMA Gold Report. For more information about Market Force, please visit us online at http://www.marketforce.com.
Media Contact
Shavon Knight, Market Force Information, 770-810-1931, Sknight@marketforce.com
SOURCE Market Force Information