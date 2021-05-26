NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acker, the world's largest wine auction house, announced today the unveiling of an unparalleled offering at auction on June 9th and 10th, dubbed "The Trinity Collection." This US$10 million sale brings together the cellars of three of the house's top clients for what is being touted as the auction of the year and Acker's largest auction of 2021 to date. While featuring the world's finest wines in typical fashion, the selection of wines from the Domaine de la Romanee Conti stand above the crowd, expected to achieve close to $3M in total sales. In addition, this auction is being touted as the most important collection of mature Champagne ever to come to auction, featuring 877 bottles, 323 magnums, 10 Jeroboams, 2 Methuselahs and 30 half-bottles of Champagne dating back to the legendary 1911 vintage.
Richard Juhlin, the world's foremost Champagne expert and founder of The Champagne Club, has introduced the exquisite Champagne selection offered by the world's greatest Champagne collector in the auction catalog. Mr. Juhlin previously worked alongside Acker in 2011, lending his expertise to an auction of 19th century Champagne bottles salvaged from a shipwreck in the Baltic Sea, which broke the world record at the time for the most expensive bottle of Champagne ever sold. All of the older bottlings from the featured Champagne seller in this newly released catalog have undergone rigorous authentication, and many of these offerings rarely come to market. Highlights include 128 bottles of Salon dating back to 1928, 36 bottles of Pol Roger back to 1921, 214 various formats from Louis Roederer back to 1928, 114 of Dom Perignon and Moet & Chandon dating back to 1911, and 280 of Krug dating back to 1943.
"This is a breathtaking selection of bottles," exclaimed Acker Chairman, John Kapon. "I have personally witnessed the care and passion that went into building the three cellars that comprise the Trinity Collection, and it fills me with tremendous pride to present this extraordinary catalog to the public. The amount of top DRC wines is staggering. A significant effort was put into vetting this historic Champagne selection, and any bottles deemed to have suboptimal color or conditions were removed. The bottles offered in this sale are truly the cream of this collection. To offer such depth and breadth of Salon, Krug, Bollinger, Louis Roederer, Pol Roger and Pommery back to the 1920s, and Moet & Chandon back to the 1910s, is truly a rare privilege for myself as an auctioneer. Champagne lovers around the world are hereby put on notice. Few auctions like this occur in one's lifetime, and I hope buyers the world-over take note of this exemplary selection of wines from three of the world's greatest living collectors!"
The entirety of The Trinity Collection may be viewed on AckerLive, Acker's proprietary bidding platform, and will live-stream on Wednesday and Thursday, June 9th & 10th at 6:30pm ET.
The auction season continues for Acker with another "live online" auction in Hong Kong on May 28th and 29th and returns to Delaware on June 9th and 10th. Acker is currently accepting wines for its summer and fall "live online" auctions, with weekly web auctions closing every week. For more information, email info@ackerwines.com.
About Acker
Established in 1820, Acker is the oldest wine shop in America and the world's largest fine and rare wine auction house. Since its first auction in 1998, the house has garnered worldwide recognition and has expanded globally with offices in Hong Kong, London, Tokyo and more. Acker offers a vast array of services, including cellar consultations, a deep retail inventory of fine and rare wine for immediate sale, first class wine education amenities, and fine and rare wine auctions.
Media Contact
5W Public Relations, 5W Public Relations, +1 845-499-5907, ackerwines@5wpr.com
Alexa Berenguer, Acker
SOURCE Acker