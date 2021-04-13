NEW YORK, Apr. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acker, America's oldest wine shop and the world's largest fine wine auction house, will begin accepting the world's newest, digital currencies as payment at auction and retail effective immediately. Acker will accept Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Dogecoin, PAX, Gemini Dollar, and BUSD. Using the bitcoin payment processor, BitPay, clients can pay for auction and retail purchases as easily as transacting via credit card. Acker has also added two of the top digital currencies, Bitcoin and Ethereum, to its Acker Markets platform, which provides an insider's look at the top producers, vintages, and regions in the wine auction market relative to other significant financial markets.
"Cryptocurrencies are no longer a passing fad, and, as one of the oldest licensed businesses in America, Acker is proud to accept this novel form of payment as we continue to evolve in our third century as a company," remarked Acker Chairman, John Kapon. "Cryptocurrency is here to stay, and we are excited to offer these additional options for payment in this ever-changing and shifting world. We look forward to growing our already robust network of wine lovers and making more exciting announcements in the digital space soon."
The auction season continues for Acker with another "live online" auction in Hong Kong on April 23rd and 24th and returns to Delaware on May 12th and 13th. Acker is currently accepting wines for its Spring "live online" auctions, with weekly web auctions closing every week. For more information, email info@ackerwines.com.
Established in 1820, Acker is the oldest wine shop in America and the world's largest fine and rare wine auction house. Since third generation wine merchant John Kapon, Chairman of Acker, started the auction business in 1998, the house has gained worldwide recognition. Acker offers a vast array of services, including cellar consultations, a deep retail inventory of fine and rare wine for immediate sale, first class wine education amenities, and fine and rare wine auctions.
