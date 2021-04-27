NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acker, the world's largest fine and rare wine auction house and America's oldest wine shop, has announced the first-ever, NFT-accompanied Burgundy wine lots to be featured in the company's upcoming Delaware auction of fine wine on May 12th.
Acker will debut sixteen, single bottle lots from the yet-to-be-released 2019 vintage of every wine produced by the highly acclaimed, Comte Louis-Michel Liger-Belair of Domaine du Comte Liger-Belair. Each bottle will be accompanied by a unique, one-of-one NFT showcasing the Comte's description of each particular vineyard and its expression in the outstanding 2019 vintage. Payment for these lots will be accepted either in traditional US dollars or in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and more.
The lots will be auctioned on Acker's proprietary platform and transferred to the buyer on Ethereum via OpenSea. Never to be recreated, these first-of-their-kind NFTs are lifetime keepsakes for NFT collectors, Burgundy aficionados, and history buffs alike. Files will be available for viewing on Acker's website on Tuesday, May 4th.
"Each NFT of the Comte describing these wines will never be duplicated – something akin to the first email, the first telegram, the first phone call captured in time, forever," remarked Acker Chairman, John Kapon. "Imagine owning a unique keepsake today of Louis-Michel's ancestors discussing the legendary 1919 vintage wines as they were being bottled. That's when the family still owned La Tache! The inimitable Comte Louis-Michel Liger-Belair is on the short-list of the greatest wine producers in the world. We are honored to work with him on this innovative endeavor by creating slices of history for both the wine lover and the burgeoning tech collector. This is sure to be an exceptional sale and a groundbreaking moment for the entire world of wine, technology, and finance."
The legend of the Domaine du Comte Liger-Belair began after the Napoleonic wars when General Louis Liger-Belair acquired Chateau de Vosne in Burgundy and assembled over 60 hectares of fabulous vineyards including La Tache and La Grande Rue, but, during the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the laws of inheritance and other uncertainties stripped the Domaine of many of its holdings, which have been slowly reclaimed this century by current proprietor Louis-Michel Liger-Belair, the 7th Comte Liger-Belair of the Domaine.
The Domaine du Comte Liger-Belair portfolio ranges from multiple bottlings in Nuits St. Georges and Vosne Romanée, to Grand Cru holdings in Clos Vougeot, Echezeaux, and, its flagship, La Romanée. Over the last twenty years, the reputation of this storied Domaine has grown tremendously under the deft touch of the Comte. Having studied with the late, legendary winemaker Henri Jayer, Louis-Michel is now considered one of Burgundy's most elite producers. Very few Domaines have as strong and loyal a following as Domaine du Comte Liger-Belair.
The auction season continues for Acker in Delaware on May 12th and 13th and in Hong Kong on May 28th and 29th. Acker is currently accepting wines for its summer "live online" wine and spirits auctions, with weekly web auctions closing every week. For more information, email info@ackerwines.com.
