CHICAGO, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- More than six million children in the U.S. attend more than 12,000 summer camps across the country every year. With many camps closed or going virtual this year, summer fun may not look the same. To help keep the summer spirit alive, Quaker Chewy®, owned by The Quaker Oats Company, a subsidiary of PepsiCo, Inc., is helping bring the camp experience to families with Camp Chewy.
Parents can visit NoCampNoProblem.com from 6/30/20 to 7/21/20 to share their family's favorite camp activities for a chance to win $250 of "Play Money" in the form of a gift card and Camp Chewy gear to encourage families to bring camp home and play on this summer. Five hundred winners will be randomly selected to receive the Camp Chewy prize pack. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. See Official Rules at NoCampNoProblem.com for complete details.
Quaker Chewy is also partnering with actor, singer, dad and camp fan Taye Diggs to share how he is creating Camp Chewy at home for his son, Walker, and to provide tips on how to create a summer full of family fun while at home.
"I loved going to camp growing up and my son looks forward to going to camp every year, but with his camp being cancelled this year I'm looking forward to more playtime with him in our backyard," said Diggs. "I'm proud to partner with Quaker Chewy to help encourage families across the country to play on at home this summer."
To provide inspiration and help families enjoy their own Camp Chewy, the brand will be sharing fun camp-themed activities, games and crafts at NoCampNoProblem.com.
"Parents are adding 'camp counselor' to their ever-growing list of titles as they try to make this summer as fun as possible for their kids," said Kristin Kroepfl, vice president and chief marketing officer of Quaker Foods North America. "At Quaker Chewy, we believe that nothing should stop kids from playing and through the Camp Chewy program we're proud to help support families during play time – and snack time."
About Quaker Chewy
Awesome for a break during a busy day of play, Quaker Chewy is a convenient snack that parents can feel good about giving their kids. All classic flavors of Chewy are made with 100% whole grains with at least 9g of whole grains in each bar, 100 calories or less per bar and contain no artificial flavors, no added colors and no high fructose corn syrup. Classic flavors include: Chocolate Chip, S'mores, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip, Oatmeal Raisin, Dark Chocolate Chunk, Peanut Butter Marshmallow and Chocolate Brownie-licious.
The Camp Chewy campaign will also be supported through an e-commerce promotion later this summer. Families may also have a chance to win more camp gear. Look for news about additional promotions.
For more information, visit NoCampNoProblem.com.
