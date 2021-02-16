JUPITER, Fla., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The award-winning series, Advancements with Ted Danson, will focus on recent developments in digital technology for the food industry, in an upcoming episode scheduled to broadcast Q2/2021.
With the rise of grocery shopping online, consumers are relying on accurate digital information to find the best product for their needs and preferences. This segment of Advancements will explore how machine learning and AI technology are being used to provide accuracy, consistency, and accessibility throughout the food industry, as a result of more people shopping for grocery goods online.
Harnessing the power of AI and machine learning, audiences will see how Foodspace Technology (Foodspace) is helping brands and retailers to navigate the changing digital retail landscape in order to meet consumers unique dietary and nutritional lifestyles.
Viewers will learn how open source is being used to help brands and retailers take ownership of their digital product data in an effort to power the entire commerce supply chain and expand product discovery.
"The 2020 grocery eCommerce boom has forced brands to rethink their online grocery virtual aisles. Brands need to be able share their product attributes easily so consumers can find the foods they are seeking based on their preferences, whether that's diet, lifestyle, preparation or allergen," says Foodspace CEO and Co-founder, Ayo Oshinaike. "Our technology ensures that shoppers have access to all the information they need to make their purchase decision, similar to an in-store experience. This aligns with today's omnichannel shopper's expectations for a transparent and consistent shopping experience across all touchpoints for the best possible online grocery experience. Foodspace is all about #JustGoodData which makes this all possible."
"Foodspace uses machine learning, vision technology, and AI to extract and analyze product data to help brands and retailers use the most accurate and consistent product data and consumer centric attributes," said Richard Lubin, senior producer for Advancements. "We look forward to exploring this topic."
About Foodspace Technology INC:
Foodspace is a food+tech intelligence company that uses a combination of artificial Intelligence, machine learning, and computer vision to help brands, retailers and partners thrive in the omnichannel world. Its flagship technology powers digital and real-world product data capture, normalization, management, and enhancement that allows it to provide #JustGoodData to CPG commerce brands. Foodspace Technology INC was founded with the goal of helping brands quickly and efficiently provide real-time consistent and accurate product information throughout the entire retail channel, helping consumers find their optimal choice product. Foodspace has participated in the Salesforce Accelerator Program (Cohort 10), Pillar VC Accelerator, Clean Tech Open accelerator, Harvard Labs, and Northeastern Idea.
More information is available at: http://www.foodspacetech.com.
