VERONA, Italy, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- By adapting its Italian Wine Ambassador Course, Vinitaly International Academy (VIA) made it possible for wine professionals to participate in distance learning in an online hybrid format. Next editions of the certification will bring the golden standard of Italian wine education to Hong Kong in March, the US in May and Verona, Italy, in June 2021.
The new updated format of the course combines prerecorded warm-up sessions & lectures with virtual tastings. Online lectures can be accessed by students at any given time, presenting them with the opportunity to organise their study based on their schedule. VIA's efforts to have students experience the same level of knowledge of past editions resulted in the shipping of a special tasting kit to each participant.
Each kit encompasses 36 wines, covering all of the 20 Italian regions and will be tasted by the individual student with the guidance of VIA Faculty Sarah Heller MW and Henry Davar IWE. At the conclusion of the course the Faculty will connect with students to conduct the tasting part and go through each and every wine in the kit. The shipping of wines has also allowed VIA to open the tastings to existing Ambassadors and Educators in Hong Kong to keep them calibrated with the VIA Tasting Grid and thus providing a fantastic tool to aid their teaching of the Maestro courses.
In addition, the students have received in their pack two blind wines which have allowed the VIA team to move the exams to a fully online format that includes blind tasting. A truly pioneering measure that means that students will not have to wait to complete the course, but can take a online fully invigilated exam to become certified as Ambassadors.
Registration for VIA Hong Kong is now closed but prospective students from the US and Italy can still enroll for the next two editions. To know more about the Vinitaly International Academy, visit: https://vinitalyinternational.com/wordpress/via-faqs/
About: Vinitaly International Academy (VIA) aims to be the gold standard of Italian wine education. It offers a complete educational path with standardized courses that will teach professionals and educators to master the diversity of Italian wine in a rigorous, organized manner. VIA's main objective is to foster a global network of highly qualified professionals such as Italian Wine Ambassadors and Italian Wine Experts: in turn, they will support and promote Italian wine throughout the world. VIA was founded by Stevie Kim, Managing Director of Vinitaly International. The new VIA ecosystem avails of the guidance of Italian trade associations Federdoc, Federvini, Vignaioli Indipendenti FIVI, and Unione Italiana Vini as members of the Institutional Advisory Board. Italian vine genetics scholar, Prof. Attilio Scienza, oversees VIA's scientific and educational direction as the Chief Scientist. VIA Faculty Sarah Heller MW and Henry Davar teach the flagship Italian Wine Ambassador course. The following trade associations in the Italian wine industry have also joined as VIA Supporters: Italia del Vino; Italian Signature Wines Academy; Le Famiglie del Vino, Wi-Fi Wine from Irpinia, Consorzio di Tutela Vini del Trentino; Consorzio di Tutela Sicilia DOC; Franciacorta; Consorzio di Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo. To date the VIA community comprises 215 certified Italian Wine Ambassadors and 15 Italian Wine Experts. Since its foundation in 2014, over 615 candidates from all over the world have taken VIA's courses.
