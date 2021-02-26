TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Agri-Neo is pleased to announce that the company's President, Robert Wong, has earned a 2021 Report on Business Changemakers award. Changemakers is a new editorial award program produced by The Globe and Mail's Report on Business magazine. Its intent is to showcase the emerging leaders transforming business today. Wong is one of 50 inaugural winners of the award.
"I am honored and humbled to accept this award, and excited to continue working with food companies, associations, academia and regulators to enhance food safety," said Wong. "This award is a testament to the amazing team I get to work with at Agri-Neo, whose hard work and dedication inspires me every day. We have more exciting news lined up for 2021 as we continue to bring much needed innovation to solving food safety challenges. I would like to thank the Globe and Mail again for this honorable recognition."
Report on Business solicited nominations for the Changemakers award in late 2020. Winners were selected by The Globe and Mail's award-winning editorial team based their ideas, accomplishments and impact, as determined by their nominations, subsequent interviews and reference checks.
"As the Canadian economy recovers from the pandemic, many people are seeking ways to make business more sustainable, inclusive, innovative and fair," says James Cowan, editor of Report on Business magazine. "The 50 Changemakers on our inaugural list serve as inspiration and instruction for any business leader seeking to effect meaningful change."
Editorial coverage of all 2021 Changemakers can be found in the March 2021 issue of Report on Business magazine, distributed with The Globe and Mail on Saturday, February 27th, and online now at tgam.ca/Changemakers.
About The Globe and Mail
The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 5.9 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.1 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.
About Agri-Neo
The Agri-Neo mission is to help safely feed the world by creating technology that sets new food safety standards. Neo-Pure™ and Neo-Temper™ developed by Agri-Neo eliminate harmful pathogens such as Salmonella, E. coli, and Listeria, while maintaining the nutrition and quality that flourishes naturally in food. Agri-Neo has a dedicated team of food scientists, researchers, and engineers to launch more food safety solutions for many high risk food groups in the future. For more information, visit http://www.agri-neo.com.
