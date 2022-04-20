CIBO, the science-based technology company that supports growers and enterprises on their journey to regenerative agriculture, today announced Chuck and Patrick White of Agriland Inc. Farm Management & Realty enrolled in the CIBO Carbon Bridge Program.
CIBO, the science-based technology company that supports growers and enterprises on their journey to regenerative agriculture, today announced Chuck and Patrick White of Agriland Inc. Farm Management & Realty enrolled in the CIBO Carbon Bridge Program.
CIBO Carbon Bridge provides significant pay-for-practice financial incentives that help farmers meet the up-front financial investments required to transition to regenerative farming. Through CIBO Carbon Bridge, growers are paid in the early years of adopting new climate-smart regenerative practices and can also benefit from carbon credit income in future years. Payments are currently among the highest in the industry, and the program also provides free agronomic support to qualifying growers interested in adopting new practices.
"I am happy to partner with CIBO Carbon Bridge to begin generating carbon credits on my farm this year. CIBO understands the many challenges facing farmers and their adoption of regenerative practices," said Patrick White, Agriland Inc. Farm Management & Realty. "They are willing to make it easy for a grower like me to get a simple and shorter-term yet beneficial contract for adopting new practices. The pay-for-practice payments help us accelerate adoption and transition to regenerative practices across our fields while also removing a huge part of the financial risk. We are excited to see how our land and operation improve over the next few years as we implement regenerative practices on our farm with CIBO as a partner. We look forward to educating landowners and neighbors alike on the numerous benefits that regenerative practices have."
CIBO Carbon Bridge is just one of the programs available on CIBO Grower, CIBO's new application that helps farmers quickly determine eligibility, qualify for, and understand the potential return of various programs. The Carbon Bridge is one kind of regenerative incentive program that CIBO helps other ag-focused enterprises create for their own networks of growers.
"CIBO's mission is to accelerate the adoption of regenerative farming practices," said CIBO CEO Dan Ryan. "We're excited to work with Agriland Inc. Farm Management & Realty to help them make this transition, which can provide substantial benefits to both the grower and our planet."
Individuals and farms can use CIBO Grower to apply for CIBO Carbon Bridge and other regenerative agriculture incentive programs.
About CIBO
Founded by https://www.flagshippioneering.com/Flagship Pioneering in 2015, CIBO applies advanced technologies to deliver a deep understanding of agricultural systems to help mitigate climate change, advance food system resilience, and improve grower outcomes through driving the adoption of sustainable practices. CIBO is a https://www.fastcompany.com/90619191/world-changing-ideas-awards-2021-ai-and-data-finalists-and-honorable-mentions2021 Fast Company World Changing Ideas Awards finalist and was named 2021 AgTech Breakthrough "AI-based AgTech Company of the Year." Learn more at cibotechnologies.com.
