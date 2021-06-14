GOLDEN, Colo., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Akos, a Colorado based hard palm seltzer, is proud to have finished its first 6 months of sales. The young firm has focussed on aggressive growth in the Colorado front range but has recently expanded its footprint to include Washington State, Wyoming, and now North Carolina.
The leadership team at Akos credits culture, geography, and manufacturing expertise as reasons for brewing there:
"North Carolina's central location makes a lot of logistical sense for Akos. Pair that with the craft beer culture throughout the state as well as the adventurous, mountain loving culture in Asheville and its easy to see North Carolina as a perfect match.
As Akos grows to the east coast it's important that we limit our carbon footprint, as well as create a positive impact in the communities we expand to. By partnering with an east coast brewer we are able to ship our raw sap, instead of a fully finished product significantly reducing our CO2 emissions. In addition, this allows us to partner with multiple local businesses and have a small, but direct economic impact there. " Patrick Sheridan, Chief Operating Officer
The growth strategy for the next phase will focus on developing on-premise sales.
"...we feel that the biggest factor in our success will be getting more Akos into the hands of our target demographic. To do this we are beginning a massive on premise push throughout Colorado and beyond. This will be supported by growing keg sales in all markets..." Pat Sheridan
Things at Akos have been tumultuous, especially given the nature of 2020. The team was hit hard by the aluminum can shortage, a complete shut down of on-premise consumption, a global oceanic freight stoppage, and a long rainy season delaying sap harvest in southeast Asia.
Halfway through 2021, it appears the tides are beginning to turn.
When asked about priorities during expansion, CEO John Souther said, "I could not be more proud of what this team has done over the last 12 months. Looking ahead, our priority is on increasing awareness that Akos is a drink that every person involved with can be proud of. From the farmers in Cambodia, to our export and import partners, brewers, and retail locations... I want our customers and team to be able to hold a can of Akos in their hand and be really proud... It's helping put Cambodian kids through college, keeping trees alive, and a better option for consumers too. Akos isn't just another beer or seltzer, it's changing the game"
