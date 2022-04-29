The Albariño white wines of D.O. Rías Baixas have long been a favorite of sommeliers and Chefs. As part of their longstanding collaboration with U.S. hospitality partners, D.O. Rías Baixas is supporting a spring restaurant promotion in Charleston, DC, Miami, and San Francisco. The program is part of a successful national series to build trade and consumer awareness of the unique Albariño variety. Recent results for the region are particularly encouraging: the U.S. is the leading global export market for Spain's leading white wine region, which grew 13% in sales volume in 2021.
NEW YORK, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The participating restaurants in the spring promotion for Albariño wines of Rías Baixas are as follows: Fiola – Miami; A16 – San Francisco; Estadio – Charleston; and Estadio – Washington, DC. Click here to review the range of Albariño selections available to sample this spring and find out more about the growers behind these popular white wines.
Known for their elegant white wines, D.O. Rías Baixas occupies a lush green corridor of northwest Spain on the cool, Atlantic coast, an area known as Galicia that is the original birthplace of the Albariño variety. Ample rainfall makes it tough to ripen reds but suits the native Albariño grapes to perfection. The wines are crisp, light, and fresh, with hints of sea spray and minerality, and a well-balanced acidity that make them a perfect pairing for many dishes.
Beverage Director Daniel Bishop of Fiola in Miami is one of the many sommelier fans of Albariño and is featuring them this spring at the Coral Gables hot spot. Bishop "likes the freshness, acidity, and brightness of the wines, with the salinity and citrus notes." Bishop recommends Albariño with the classic crudo and raw bar selection at Fiola, a nod to the renowned seafood from Galician waters. Beverage Director Brandon Underwood of Estadio Charleston also appreciates the versatility and "refreshing oceanic brightness" of Albariño. Like many around town, Underwood finds that Albariño wines are "at home in Charleston," which shares an Atlantic coastline and a lively Spanish food scene with the Rías Baixas region.
A true people pleaser of a wine, Albariño is complex, aromatic and tasty. The wines pair beautifully with the Spanish menu at Estadio Charleston and Estadio DC but are equally well-matched with the coal-fired pizza at A16 in San Francisco, known for their gold standard Neapolitan method and family-friendly atmosphere.
To request more information about the wines of D.O. Rías Baixas, including samples, please contact Javier Serrano at javier@gregoryvine.com. View the complete list of participating Rías Baixas wines here.
About D.O. Rías Baixas
Denomination of Origin (D.O.) Rías Baixas is renowned for the Albariño grape, an indigenous variety that produces some of the world's foremost white wines. Located in the Galicia region of northwestern Spain, the D.O. was formally established in 1988. Albariño has always been the flagship of this coastal Atlantic region. In Rías Baixas' unique climate, Albariño shares the same mineral-rich soils and cool climate as the world's leading white wine regions, including Loire Valley, New Zealand and the Rhine. The USA is Rias Baixas' most important export market and demand continues to grow. Click here for more information about the Albariño wines from Rías Baixas and follow us on Instagram at @riasbaixaswines.
