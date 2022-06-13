NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Increasing global alcohol consumption is the key market driver for the Alcohol Ingredients Market. With the rising consumption of alcohol, the demand for alcohol ingredients that are used to produce beer, spirits, and wine will increase. In terms of volume, global alcohol consumption increased by about 70% between 1990 and 2018. Alcohol consumption in India increased by more than 35% between 2010 and 2019. During the same period, alcohol consumption in the US and China increased by around 5.38% and 4.23%, respectively.
The rising consumption of alcohol is increasing the export and import of alcohol among the major alcohol-consuming countries in the world. In terms of value, the export of spirits increased by about 9.5%.In terms of value, the export of alcohol from India to the UAE and Singapore increased by about 14.22% and 2.00%, respectively, between 2017 and 2018. In terms of value, Mexico, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, and the US were the leading exporters of beer in 2018. Mexico accounted for about 28% of total global beer exports in 2018.
Purchase Our Report Technavio offering latest analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment
The Alcohol Ingredients Market value is set to grow by USD 1.04 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 10.01% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio
The market is segmented by geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA). 35% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. The UK and France are the key markets for alcohol ingredients in Europe. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in regions. The increasing number of product launches and breweries and distilleries are the prime factors that will facilitate the market growth in Europe over the forecast period.
This market research report segments the Alcohol Ingredients Market by End-user (Beer, Spirits, and Wine) and Ingredients (Flavors and salts, Colorants, and Others). The increasing product launches and the emergence of breweries will boost the demand for alcohol ingredients for beer preparation. The demand for beer is increasing in regions such as APAC and South America, which is expected to drive the growth of the market segment during the forecast period.
Download Our Sample Report to gain further insights on the market contribution & share of various segments & regions
The increasing popularity of craft alcoholic beverages is the key market trend for driving the growth of the alcohol ingredients market. The rising popularity of alcohol made from plant-based ingredients is one of the critical alcohol ingredients market trends. Consumers are preferring foods and beverages containing natural ingredients over those containing artificial ingredients. The shift in preference can be attributed to the rising health consciousness among consumers. The trend is also prominent in the alcoholic beverages segment. Hence, alcohol manufacturers are increasingly focusing on launching new products containing natural ingredients. The growing popularity of alcohol made from plant-based ingredients will boost the demand for natural alcohol ingredients, consequently fueling the growth of the market.
Campaigns against alcohol consumption are the major hindrance to the growth of the alcohol ingredients market. campaigns on spreading awareness of the detrimental health effects of alcohol are a serious challenge for the global alcohol ingredients market. Due to the increasing incidence of alcohol abuse and alcohol-related accidents, especially among youth, various social organizations are launching campaigns against alcohol consumption. Various foundations in the US, for example, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD), the American Medical Association (AMA), and the National Center on Addiction and Substance Abuse (at Columbia University), discourage alcohol consumption. The purpose of these campaigns was to encourage middle-aged and older people to take more days off from drinking alcohol to reduce health risks.
Buy Report Now! for more insights on the drivers, trends, and challenges that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies
Related Reports Include:
Mead Beverages Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: Based on Technavio's market sizing methodology, the mead beverages market size is predicted to surge to USD 2.26 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a progressing CAGR of 7.13%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report
Kombucha Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The predicted growth of the kombucha market share from 2021 to 2026 is USD 3.56 billion at a progressing CAGR of 19.36%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report
Alcohol Ingredients Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.01%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 1.04 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
9.33
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, MEA, Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
Europe at 35%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, China, UK, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Archer Daniels Midland Co., Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Cargill Inc., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, DDW The Colour House, Dohler GmbH, Ingredion Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, and TREATT Plc
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- 2.2 Market characteristics
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.3 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03:Value chain analysis: Packaged foods and meats
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Beverage
- 5.1 Market segments
- 5.2 Comparison by Beverage
- 5.3 Beer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Beer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Beer - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Spirits - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Spirits - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Spirits - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Wine - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Wine - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Wine - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Beverage
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Beverage
6 Market Segmentation by Ingredient
- 6.1 Market segments
- 6.2 Comparison by Ingredient
- 6.3 Flavors and salts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 26: Flavors and salts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 27: Flavors and salts - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Colorants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 28: Colorants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Colorants - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 30: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by Ingredient
- Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Ingredient
7 Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- 8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Vendor Landscape
- 10.2 Landscape disruption
- 10.3 Competitive scenario
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.
- 11.4 Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
- 11.5 Cargill Inc.
- 11.6 Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
- 11.7 DDW The Color House
- 11.8 Dohler GmbH
- 11.9 Ingredion Inc.
- 11.10 Kerry Group Plc
- 11.11 Koninklijke DSM NV
- 11.12 TREATT Plc
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alcohol-ingredients-market-35-of-growth-to-originate-from-europe--by-end-user-ingredients-and-geography---global-trends--forecasts-to-2025-301565839.html
SOURCE Technavio