LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif., June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic is still raging in the world and changing our lives, getting stronger and weaker at the same time. Despite this fact, we still are responsible for our friends and family. ALDKitchen Company sees and feels how important it is to serve people during this difficult time like nobody else. The main goal of our company is to aspire to make cooking safe and comfortable and try to become the best in the sphere of restaurant kitchen equipment. It's very important for our employees and customers to continue going forward with it and live by this goal.
Despite the outbreak of COVID-19, our factory is still working. We continue to produce professional equipment because many restaurants are changing menus and reorienting to delivery, thus these things are extremely needed for the food service industry right now.
We understand that our customers are the success of our company. For your safety, we pay particular attention to the safety and health of our workers. According to recommendations of the health organizations all over the world, we implement measures to ensure a safer process of work. They include cleaning protocols, increased distances, and reduced speed of lines and production. Moreover, we try to adjust all these measures on a daily basis, including frequent hand washing control.
These challenges affect everyone in this world. Despite the fact that the future is unknown and unpredictable, we are extremely proud and appreciate our customers of ALDKitchen for all this difficult work in this uncertain time.