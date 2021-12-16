NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alella, a small wine district in the north eastern part of Spain centers around the village of the same name just a few miles from the eastern edge of Barcelona. Alella, one of the oldest in the Iberian Peninsula, dates back to the period of the ancient Romans and occupies an area of about 230 hectares in the Maresme and Valles Oriental counties. Alella's climate is broadly Mediterranean with noticeable variations between vineyard sites due to the orography of the terrain. The economy in the region has been traditionally based on agriculture and shipping, of particular note, viticulture and floriculture account for more than half the production within these sectors.
Winemaking emerged in the Allela area with the Romans in the 1st century AD and was sufficiently acknowledged by AD 77. However, the Romans brought more than just wine to the area, establishing roads to connect their various provinces. During the middle ages the wines of Allela's region were favored at the Barcelona Cathedral and later became one of the highest quality wines exported to overseas colonies.
The majority of wines emerging from this region are crisp, dry, floral scented whites made from the local grape varieties including Xarel-lo, referred to as Pansa Blanca locally, Garnacha Blanca, Viura, and French varieties such as Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc. Red and rose wines throughout the region are primarily produced with Garnacha Negra as well as Monastrell, Syrah, Garnacha, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Tempranillo. Vines in this region are planted at altitudes anywhere from 195ft (60m) to 800ft (250m) above sea level with older vines growing freely while newer vineyards have been planted on trellises. Alella wines, more than any other, are ingrained in the tradition of the Barcelona table, mainly the reborn and restless Barcelona, that have laid the foundation of today's great region.
About TASTE THE DIFFERENCE PROGRAM
The program: European quality wines: taste the difference is a project financed by the European Union and managed by Unione Italiana Vini and PRODECA for the promotion of PDO and PGI European wines abroad in China and US. In order to achieve this objective, the TTD.EU program will organize wine seminars, workshops and b2b meetings both in these countries and in Spain and Italy, inviting wine professionals to join study trips to Europe. The program, realized in the span of three years (2021-2023) aims at creating awareness about European quality wines, in particular Italian and Spanish, which share a long tradition and a high standard of quality.
The beneficiaries: Unione Italiana Vini is the oldest and most commissioned Association of the Italian wine market. It represents cooperative, private and agricultural wine-companies, bottlers, consortia, associations and wine-making machines or wine cellars / laboratory manufacturers, located throughout the Italian territory. Promotora de Exportaciones Catalanas (PRODECA) is a public company established in 1986 and part of the "Ministry of Climate Action, Food and Rural Agenda of the Government of Catalonia". It supports the agri-food sector and its companies with the knowledge, tools and experience to increase their products in Catalunya and worldwide.
