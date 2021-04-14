(PRNewsfoto/Quaker Steak & Lube)

WESTLAKE, Ohio, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the weather heating up and the days getting longer, it can only mean one thing: a much-needed summer is right around the corner. To celebrate, Quaker Steak & Lube is introducing a brand-new "All-American Summer" menu complete with its twists on classic BBQ favorites and delicious, seasonal-inspired cocktails.

Here's the full, mouth-watering food lineup Quaker Steak & Lube will feature on its All-American Summer menu:

  • Smoked Brisket Sliders – Sliced beef brisket topped with Smoked Jalapeño Honey Mustard sauce and dill pickle chips, over house-made coleslaw on garlic toasted brioche buns. Served with French fries.
  • Smoked Brisket Platter – A ½ pound of sliced beef brisket topped with Smoked Jalapeño Honey Mustard sauce. Served with house-made coleslaw, grilled garlic bread and choice of two regular sidecars.
  • Smoked Brisket & Baby Back Rib Combo – Sliced beef brisket and a ½ rack of flame-grilled baby back ribs glazed in Smoked Jalapeño Honey sauce. Served with house-made coleslaw, grilled garlic bread and choice of two regular sidecars.
  • Berry Cheesecake – A festive red, white and blue treat! Sweet strawberry compote with fresh blueberries atop rich classic NY-style Cheesecake. Served with whipped cream and a fresh strawberry.
  • Smoked Jalapeño Honey Mustard Sauce – A little sweet and a little heat. Honey mustard with a jalapeño sting. Not only great on our new brisket, try it on our breaded boneless or bone-in wings!

To help wash down the savory flavors, Quaker Steak & Lube is also introducing likeminded summer cocktails – some of which are infused with smoke-flavored syrups to really bring that back-home, BBQ feel.

  • Tito's Grilled Lemonade – Tito's Handmade Vodka, Smoke Infused Simple Syrup, Finest Call Lemon Sour and garnished with Mint and a grilled Lemon.
  • Red, White & Blue Sangria – Ketel One Vodka, DeKuyper Triple Sec, Ruffino Lumina Pinot Grigio, Monin White Peach Syrup, Finest Call Citrus Sour, Grapefruit Juice and garnished with Strawberries and Blueberries.
  • Blackberry Bourbon SmashJack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, Finest Call Lemon Sour, Monin Blackberry Puree, muddled Mint leaves and garnished with fresh Blackberries and Mint.
  • Unleaded Grilled Lemonade – Smoked infused Simple Syrup, Finest Call Lemon Sour and garnished with Mint and a grilled Lemon.

In addition to these brand-new cocktails, several beers will be featured on the All-American Summer menu, like Heineken, Heineken Alcohol Free, Blue Moon Light Sky, Michelob Ultra and Modelo Especial.

Additionally, for those who like a shot and a beer, Quaker Steak & Lube is the place to be this summer. The restaurant will feature the Blue Moon Boilermaker: made with Southern Comfort and Blue Moon.

The All-American Summer menu is only available at participating, full-service Quaker Steak & Lube restaurants for a limited time from May 11 to July 25. The limited-time menu items are available for dine-in, carry-out and delivery orders.

For more information on the new summer offerings and to find a location nearest you, visit www.TheLube.com.

About Quaker Steak & Lube®

The Quaker Steak & Lube® brand includes 41 locations in 11 states across the United States. Quaker Steak & Lube restaurants combine unique décor, including gas station memorabilia, classic cars and motorcycles, with craveable food and high-octane entertainment events. Quaker Steak & Lube has won hundreds of national and international awards for its food and more than 20 wing sauces. For more information about Quaker Steak & Lube, please visit www.thelube.com.

