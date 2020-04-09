WALTHAM, Mass., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alltown Fresh™, the fresh convenience market, today announced an ongoing program to donate fresh food for healthcare first responders in Massachusetts and Connecticut in support and gratitude of their hard work during the COVID-19 crisis. Through the brand's One for One program, Alltown Fresh will provide weekly meals to:
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth, Mass.
- Nashoba Valley Medical Center in Ayer, Mass.
- Waterbury Hospital in Waterbury, Conn.
- Yale New Haven Hospital in New Haven, Conn.
A large part of the Alltown Fresh concept is based on being a good neighbor and giving back to the communities in which the team lives and works. Therefore, when employees began suggesting different ways to give back to the healthcare heroes on the front lines, the seeds of Alltown Fresh's "One for One" program were planted. This new initiative is built on that foundation and the idea that guests would also like to be part of the solution. With that in mind, Alltown Fresh decided last week that for every sandwich, salad and bowl purchased in one of its locations, it would donate a meal to a local ER professional or first responder.
"Watching the current COVID-19 crisis unfold, we immediately started thinking about how we could help," says Eric Slifka, CEO of Global Partners. "I can only imagine the amount of stress and pressure on our medical first responders during this pandemic. At Alltown Fresh, we know the importance of nourishing bodies with healthy and nutritious foods especially, during hard times," Slifka continues. "We cannot adequately thank front line medical teams enough for all of the incredible work they're doing and we will continue to support them with delicious meals and our gratitude in the days ahead."
The team made their first drop-offs at all four hospitals on Friday, April 3rd and the response from medical professionals has been overwhelming. Karen Giorgianni, ER Manager at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth shared, "I really can't tell you how grateful we all are to be thought of outside of these walls. The food donations are extraordinarily uplifting, as we all seem to be eating our feelings during this time. I am beyond thankful for your efforts to nourish our bodies and souls during this crazy time."
Alltown Fresh offers local communities healthy, fresh food choices and made-to-order meals - including organic, natural, gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian, and locally sourced alternatives. With additional medical staff being called in due to the growing pandemic, Alltown Fresh is committed to working closely with each hospital to ensure multiple drop-offs a week if needed. The brand is covering all costs of the food donation, which includes fresh, individually-wrapped sandwiches, salads, quinoa bowls and more.
