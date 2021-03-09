SAN DIEGO, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OG Lemon Haze was brewed for all the Hazy Hop Heads out there. The lemon and citrus flavors and aromas are all derived from brewing with citrusy hops, and there's no fruit or flavoring added to this beer. OG Lemon Haze pours a bright hazy color with citrus flavors and tropical aromas bursting with every sip, finishing with super low bitterness. The packaging features a Hop Lemon Head at the forefront and is a slight departure from the core line-up designs. OG Lemon Haze will officially launch in March will be distributed everywhere Alpine Beer is sold throughout California, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.
OG Lemon Haze will be offered year-round in 6-pack 12oz cans and draft and also as part of the new Alpine Trail Mix Variety can 12-pack.
Product images can be viewed at http://www.alpinebeerco.com/2021. Additional details will be shared at http://www.alpinebeerco.com and on Alpine's social media channels @alpinebeerco as more information becomes available.
About Alpine Beer Company
Alpine Beer Company is an award-winning craft brewery founded in 1999. Located in the hills of Eastern San Diego County in Alpine, California, the brewery operates The Outpost, where Alpine beers are on tap and served alongside specialty pizzas, apps, and salads. Alpine Beer Company is rated a top 50 brewery in the United States with cult favorite beers like Exponential Hoppiness and Alpine Great. Alpine also offers more widely distributed highly-rated favorites like Nelson IPA and Duet IPA. In 2014, Alpine Beer Company merged with San Diego's Green Flash Brewing Company, increasing production and distribution of its ales. For more information visit alpinebeerco.com
