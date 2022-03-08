ST. LOUIS, Mo., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) has announced the addition of leading food as medicine provider ModifyHealth to its Lifestyle Medicine Corporate Roundtable, a group of thought leaders and industry professionals who explore effective clinical innovations, activate marketing strategies, accelerate reimbursement and policy adoption, and pursue research and demonstrations of lifestyle medicine in practice. ACLM launched its Corporate Roundtable in 2016 and it now includes more than 40 active member organizations in the lifestyle medicine ecosystem.
Lifestyle medicine is defined as the use of evidence-based lifestyle therapeutic intervention—including a whole-food, plant-predominant eating pattern, regular physical activity, restorative sleep, stress management, avoidance of risky substances and positive social connection—as a primary modality, delivered by clinicians trained and certified in this specialty, to prevent, treat, and often reverse chronic disease.
As a leading food as medicine provider, ModifyHealth decreases the cost and improves outcomes for chronic conditions like type 2 diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease, obesity, and irritable bowel syndrome, where dietary management is a recommended treatment. Beyond food, ModifyHealth is the first company to combine technology, hands-on coaching from registered dietitians, and home-delivered medically tailored meals. ModifyHealth's FIT™ program, which includes all three solutions, is the simplest program for patients to adopt evidence-based diets, ensuring fast, meaningful results along with sustainable change.
The FIT program, designed to improve cost and member satisfaction, is turnkey for healthcare plans, employers, and providers. It covers everything from patient screening, to enrollment, dietitian support, remote patient monitoring, medically tailored meals, and ongoing education.
"ModifyHealth's mission is to reverse chronic conditions and change lives by making food as medicine simple and sustainable," said ModifyHealth founder and CEO G.B. Pratt. "Evidence supports what all of us intuitively know – healthy diets and lifestyles are central to preventing, managing and, in many cases, reversing chronic conditions. We're excited to move care upstream from expensive points of service to patients' homes, where we can sustainably address the root cause of the chronic conditions. We're honored to be a part of ACLM's corporate roundtable and align with others driving needed change for our healthcare system and all those that will benefit from lifestyle medicine."
"ModifyHealth partners with providers to make nutritional therapy as seamless as prescribing a medication, and with patients by making it simple to achieve results," said ACLM President Cate Collings, MD, MS, FACC, DipABLM. "They provide all the elements needed to make benefitting from food as medicine simple and sustainable for those looking to improve their health. We welcome them to our Corporate Roundtable."
ABOUT MODIFYHEALTH: Founded in 2019, ModifyHealth is an Atlanta-based company on a mission to change lives by making food as medicine simple and sustainable for providers, health plans and their patients. ModifyHealth decreases the cost and improves outcomes for chronic metabolic and digestive conditions including type 2 diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease, obesity, and irritable bowel syndrome, where dietary management is a recommended treatment. ModifyHealth partners with providers to make evidence-based, nutritional therapy as seamless as prescribing a medication, and with patients by making it simple to achieve results. ModifyHealth's turnkey FIT™ program covers everything from patient screening, to enrollment, dietitian support, remote patient monitoring, medically tailored meals, and education to ensure self-sufficiency and sustainable benefits. Learn more at: http://www.modifyhealth.com.
ABOUT THE AMERICAN COLLEGE OF LIFESTYLE MEDICINE: ACLM is the medical professional society for those dedicated to the advancement and clinical practice of lifestyle medicine as the foundation of a transformed and sustainable health care system. Lifestyle medicine is the use of evidence-based lifestyle therapeutic intervention—including a whole-food, plant-predominant eating pattern, regular physical activity, restorative sleep, stress management, avoidance of risky substances, and positive social connection—as a primary modality, delivered by clinicians trained and certified in this specialty, to prevent, treat, and often reverse chronic disease.
More than a professional association, ACLM is a galvanized force for change. ACLM addresses the need for quality education and certification, supporting its members in their individual practices and in their collective mission to domestically and globally promote lifestyle medicine as the first treatment option, as opposed to a first option of treating symptoms and consequences with expensive, ever-increasing quantities of pills and procedures. Learn more at http://www.lifestylemedicine.org.
