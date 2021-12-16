ST. LOUIS, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) has announced the addition of food data aggregator and software developer Everything Food to its Corporate Roundtable, a group of thought leaders and industry professionals who explore effective clinical innovations, activate marketing strategies, accelerate reimbursement and policy adoption, and pursue research and demonstrations of lifestyle medicine in practice. ACLM launched its Corporate Roundtable in 2016 and it now includes more than 40 active member organizations in the lifestyle medicine ecosystem.
Lifestyle medicine is defined as the use of evidence-based lifestyle therapeutic intervention—including a whole-food, plant-predominant eating pattern, regular physical activity, restorative sleep, stress management, avoidance of risky substances, and positive social connection—as a primary modality, delivered by clinicians trained and certified in this specialty, to prevent, treat, and often reverse chronic disease.
Everything Food is positioned at the crossroads of food as medicine and food access as a solution to improve population health. The organization focuses on providing food information resources, software tools and logistics management solutions that increase food literacy and accessibility.
By using ingredient and production data, quality scoring and sourcing information, Everything Food provides easy-to-access information on nutrition, food quality and availability to both consumers and clinicians. For health professionals, it provides simple tools to help them monitor and recommend personalized food as medicine approaches to their patients; for consumers, its products help them understand how to sustainably improve their relationships with food on their own.
Everything Food's tools and resources for the healthcare industry and consumers include:
- The nation's deepest database of grocery food items, including our Everything Food Quality Score (EFQS), a patented food quality scoring algorithm.
- VitaMeter mobile app which enables people to optimize their nutrition by focusing on eating nutrient-dense foods to maximize their vitamin and mineral (micronutrient) levels through an easy-to-use mobile application.
- FoodFarmacy is a micro-supply chain management system that reduces the administrative burden of managing medically-tailored meal programs.
"We are very excited to be partnering with ACLM and the amazing group of organizations on the Corporate Roundtable," said Everything Food Chief Marketing Officer Barry Lieberman. "To improve population health, it takes the hard work of the entire healthcare ecosystem. Our part is to increase nutritional literacy and access to purer, healthier foods. The members of the Corporate Roundtable all have a stake in reducing chronic illnesses, and we are looking forward to doing our part."
"Research has shown that it is what we are and are not eating that is the leading cause of death globally," said ACLM President Cate Collings, MD, MS, FACC, DipABLM. "Food as medicine is foundational to health and longevity--solving hunger is not enough. Increasing food literacy, nutritional awareness and access to healthy, pure foods can reduce and some cases eradicate the most common chronic diseases. Everything Food is on that mission and we are proud to welcome them to our Corporate Roundtable."
ABOUT EVERYTHING FOOD: Everything Food, Inc. is a food data aggregator and software technology platform provider. Our mission is to build better health through food. We are manifesting that mission by developing food information resources, software tools, and logistics management solutions that increase medical outcomes, food literacy and availability. We provide a full suite of tools and resources for the healthcare industry and consumers. Our products and assets include: The nation's deepest database of grocery food items. Our Everything Food Quality Score (EFQS) is a patented food scoring algorithm. EverythingFood.io provides programmatic access to our database of grocery items and the EFQS quality scoring system. FoodFarmacy is a micro-supply chain management system that reduces the administrative burden of managing medically-tailored meal programs. VitaMeter enables people to optimize their nutrition by focusing on eating nutrient-dense foods to maximize their vitamin and mineral (micronutrient) levels through an easy-to-use mobile application.
More than a professional association, ACLM is a galvanized force for change. ACLM addresses the need for quality education and certification, supporting its members in their individual practices and in their collective mission to domestically and globally promote lifestyle medicine as the first treatment option, as opposed to a first option of treating symptoms and consequences with expensive, ever-increasing quantities of pills and procedures.
