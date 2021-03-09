ST. LOUIS, Mo., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American College of Lifestyle Medicine today announced the addition of telehealth network Preventia Group, LLC, to its Lifestyle Medicine Corporate Roundtable. Preventia provides a unique combination of telehealth-based lifestyle and behavioral coaching with fresh food delivery.
The ACLM Corporate Roundtable convenes thought leaders and industry professionals to explore effective clinical innovations, activate marketing strategies, accelerate reimbursement and policy adoption, and pursue research and demonstrations of lifestyle medicine in practice. The Roundtable launched in 2015 and has grown to include more than 30 active member organizations in the lifestyle medicine ecosystem.
Lifestyle medicine is defined as the use of evidence-based lifestyle therapeutic intervention—including a whole-food, plant-predominant eating pattern, regular physical activity, restorative sleep, stress management, avoidance of risky substances, and positive social connection—as a primary modality, delivered by clinicians trained and certified in this specialty, to prevent, treat, and often reverse chronic disease.
"Preventia empowers engagement in healthier living on the patient's time and terms, providing appropriate incentives for thriving," said Preventia founder and CEO Brian Schroeder, who also serves as board president of the National Wellness Institute. "Preventia is strategically aligned with other amazing Roundtable members, such as Wellcoaches and Nutrition for Longevity, so this is a natural next step that will enhance our existing partnerships, provide the collective opportunity to add value to the lifestyle medicine community and expand our efforts. We are honored and excited to formally announce our partnership with ACLM as its newest member of the Corporate Roundtable."
"Preventia understands that the greatest influencer of health risk is a combination of habits, behaviors and lifestyle," said ACLM President Cate Collings, MD, MS, FACC, DipABLM. "Its program incentivizes healthy choices, allowing patients to participate in a behavior change program along with receiving fresh and healthy meals. This unique combination catalyzes sustainable behavior change. We welcome Preventia to our Corporate Roundtable."
ABOUT PREVENTIA: Preventia is a telehealth network that combines lifestyle and behavioral health coaching with fresh food delivery. Our philosophical approach to care is an intentional focus on the #1 influencer of health risk – our habits, behaviors and lifestyle. The team at Preventia works hard to align efforts with organizations who focus on innovation and evidence‐based practices that advance the field of lifestyle medicine and look at health care through the lens of opportunity for transformation. For more information see https://preventiagroup.com/why-preventia/.
ABOUT THE AMERICAN COLLEGE OF LIFESTYLE MEDICINE: ACLM is the medical professional society for those dedicated to the advancement and clinical practice of lifestyle medicine as the foundation of a transformed and sustainable health care system. Lifestyle medicine is the use of evidence-based lifestyle therapeutic intervention—including a whole-food, plant-predominant eating pattern, regular physical activity, restorative sleep, stress management, avoidance of risky substances, and positive social connection—as a primary modality, delivered by clinicians trained and certified in this specialty, to prevent, treat, and often reverse chronic disease.
More than a professional association, ACLM is a galvanized force for change. ACLM addresses the need for quality education and certification, supporting its members in their individual practices and in their collective mission to domestically and globally promote lifestyle medicine as the first treatment option, as opposed to a first option of treating symptoms and consequences with expensive, ever-increasing quantities of pills and procedures. ACLM members are united in their desire to identify and eradicate the root cause of disease. Learn more at http://www.LifestyleMedicine.org.
