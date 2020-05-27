PITTSFIELD, N.H., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's safe to say frozen pizza has become the comfort food of choice during the quarantine. American Flatbread, makers of wood-fired, flash-frozen pizzas want to help consumers make pizza night more exciting by sharing tasty topping ideas to spice up your next frozen or homemade pizza.
"Pizza is one of the most consumed products out there, as comfort food, it checks all the boxes. It's sweet, salty, savory, and indulgent all rolled into one delicious bite," says American Flatbread owner, Brad Sterl.
"Most people have all the ingredients they need to spice up a pizza already in their fridge, be it olives, feta, spinach, or tomatoes - there's something for everyone. With one or two pizzas and a side salad, you have a quick and convenient weeknight meal. Whether you're feeding yourself or an entire family, frozen pizza is incredibly easy and economic."
No matter how many times a week you enjoy pizza, here are some flavor-packed recipes to add versatility.
Accessorizing a frozen cheese pizza:
- Smoked Salmon Pizza: Start with an American Flatbread Cheese & Herb pizza. Add spinach, smoked salmon, an egg, capers, and salt & pepper. Bake according to the package and finish it off with a sprinkle of dill.
- Fig & Prosciutto Pizza: Start with an American Flatbread Cheese & Herb pizza. Brush with fig butter and add prosciutto ham, sliced pears, salt, and pepper. Bake according to the package and top it off with some kale and thyme.
Unique pizza flavors using a pizza crust:
- Thai Pizza: Brush a pizza crust with a Spicy Thai Peanut Sauce. Add shredded roasted chicken or meat alternative, sliced red peppers, julienned carrots, shredded mozzarella cheese, bean sprouts, and chopped green onions. Top with chopped roasted peanuts and chopped basil or cilantro. Cook according to the package.
- Tzatziki Pizza: This is one of Brad's favorites. Brush a pizza crust with olive oil and top with a layer of mozzarella cheese. Add thinly sliced red onion, salt & pepper, and bake according to the package. Slice pizza before adding toppings. Top with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, sliced kalamata olives, crumbled feta cheese, and drizzle with tzatziki sauce.
With sales of this hot grocery item up 92% from this time last year, American Flatbread is working hard to continue churning out the pies to meet the increasing demand. According to Sterl, the brand has recently added 20 new employees to their workforce amid the pandemic and are currently still hiring at their manufacturing plant.
"We're incentivizing employees by giving them gift cards for showing up and are blessed to say we have had zero people out sick from the coronavirus," said Sterl.
For more information on American Flatbread, be sure to check out the frozen pizza aisle to try their traditional, vegan, and gluten-free products. To keep up with the latest happenings of the brand, visit www.americanflatbreadproducts.com or @americanflatbreadproducts on Instagram.
About American Flatbread
At American Flatbread, we treat our fresh, whole ingredients from New England like the stars they are, and use them to create our own unique flavors. The result is pizza that blows your expectations completely out of the frozen food aisle. We still talk with neighborhood vendors about the freshest herbs, produce, and meats in order to source the freshest, cleanest ingredients. Most importantly, we still have real people making our real food. That means forming the dough by hand from 100% organically grown wheat from farmers we trust, pulling pies out of our wood-fired ovens with battle-tested peels, and adding just the right amount of maple syrup to our homemade sauce.
