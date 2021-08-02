WILLOUGHBY, Ohio, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The father-son team of Chip and Trevor Hardy, representing Brookdale Fruit Farm in Hollis, NH, has been named 2021 American Fruit Grower℠ Apple Grower of the Year. The award is presented by American Fruit Grower® and Western Fruit Grower® magazines, published by Meister Media Worldwide.
A third family member — younger son Tyler Hardy — is also being honored posthumously. An up-and-coming force in high-density planting systems, the Farm Manager at Brookdale died in 2019 at the age of 35.
Collectively, the three Hardys are the 33rd recipient of the award, which originated in 1989. Trevor Hardy and Tyler's wife, Madison Hardy, will accept the honor Aug. 19 at the annual USApple Outlook and Marketing Conference in Chicago.
Established in 1847 by Edwin Hardy, Brookdale Fruit Farm has continually evolved over 174 years and seven generations of family members. The diversified fruit and vegetable operation comprises 320 acres in the heart of Hollis — 175 of which are dedicated to apple — and includes a farm supplies division that offers irrigation and growing supplies at a fair price throughout the Northeast region.
"Innovation is the key to growing the future," Trevor Hardy says. "Generations before myself and my father, our grandfather and great-grandfather had always been innovative in the industry. If you're not innovating, you're not improving. Through those innovations, you have to be OK with trying something new and something different and working with your industry partners, and that has led us to a lot of success."
David Eddy, the Editor of American Fruit Grower and Western Fruit Grower magazines and a member of the award selection committee, says both the number and scope of the nominations for the Hardys was impressive.
"From their fellow growers to Extension advisers in multiple states, it's clear the Hardys have had a tremendous impact on the apple industry throughout the Northeast," Eddy says. "What's amazing is how the family has managed to remain on top of their game for so many generations."
Sponsored by Valent USA, the Apple Grower of the Year program honors individuals who have influenced the apply industry, both within the orchard and outside of it.
"Chip and Trevor are a great example of how innovation, diversification, and industry commitment come together to benefit both their operation and their community," Dion McBay, Vice President of Sales with Valent USA, says. "The Hardys are clear leaders in premier apple and specialty crop production and demonstrate a honed passion for research and education through the work they do in advancing irrigation management. Chip and Trevor are committed to continuous improvement and incorporate best-in-class sustainable production practices while partnering openly with local universities. Valent is honored to sponsor this award and congratulate the Hardys on being recognized as Apple Grower of the Year award winners."
The Hardys represent the second New Hampshire farming operation to win the award, following Steve Wood, who had been honored in 1991 while with Poverty Lane Orchards in West Lebanon. He says the Hardys have turned Brookdale Fruit Farm into a depot of collaboration for growers and Extension agents throughout the state and region.
"Brookdale has been an industry leader since I was first working in orchards in the '60s," Wood, now the co-owner of Farnum Hill Ciders in Lebanon, says. "They're good people and deserve this award way more than I ever did in 1991."
George Hamilton, who retired in June from University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension, praises the Hardys for their contributions to the agriculture community. Brookdale Fruit Farm, he says:
- Provides financial support to agricultural organizations
- Offers leadership with various agricultural organizations and community government
- Actively supports and conducts research and demonstration projects with faculty and Extension personnel from the University of New Hampshire
- Hosts agricultural events for farmers and the general public.
USApple President and CEO Jim Bair notes the Hardy farm was founded in 1847, the same year the U.S. issued its first postage stamp, Thomas Edison and Alexander Graham Bell were both born, and Samuel Colt sold his first revolver pistol.
"How amazing is that? The Hardys have pivoted over and over to change their farming operation to stay current with changing times," he says. "I've been to their farm, and I've seen how the Hardys are a perfect example of growers who love what they do so much that they're willing to do whatever it takes to keep going for another year. And they've been doing that for 174 years."
About The Award: The American Fruit Grower℠ Apple Grower of the Year Award is presented annually by American Fruit Grower® and Western Fruit Grower® magazines and honors apple growers who have gone beyond the confines of the orchard and have, through their involvement and leadership, made a real impact on the apple industry. American Fruit Grower and Western Fruit Grower are published by Meister Media Worldwide.
