OAK BROOK, Ill., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Halal Institute (AHI), a Halal certifying and research organization promoting the Halal label and products in the United States, commends the Honorable Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, for her inquiry to the acting Secretary of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the Honorable Kevin Shea, on the importance of Halal and Kosher labels on food that is distributed through the Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) and the Farmers to Families Food Box programs. "Making sure that everyone has access to healthy food options in this pandemic is a matter of health and equity," said Senator Gillibrand. Furthermore, Senator Stabenow (D-MI) was joined by Senator Gillibrand in July of last year for a similar request from then-Secretary Perdue.
The President of AHI, Salah Obeidallah stated that he was "highly concerned with the lack of proper meals to both the Muslim and Jewish community who rely on TEFAP and other programs for the nutrition of children." EB Nasir, the business development manager of AHI, will facilitate the necessary support for Secretary Shea in implementing the Halal label in TEFAP and Farmers to Families Food Box Program. AHI is a subsidiary of NAIT which has been serving the American Muslim community since 1973.
