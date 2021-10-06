VERONA, Italy, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leitner-Waldman founded Archer Roose in 2014 with her partner David Waldman. The Boston-based entrepreneurs produce artisanal quality wines in formats designed to reflect modern lifestyles and reduce waste. In addition to her responsibilities at Archer Roose, Alicia Towns Franken is Head of Mentorship at Wine Unify Foundation, a Napa based non-profit organization committed to promoting underrepresented communities in the wine sector. She has over 25 years experience in the wine industry, most recently as VP at Archer Roose.
Leitner-Waldman and Franken join a formidable roster of multi-national wine industry professionals who will converge on Verona for the annual wine2wine Business Forum on 18 and 19 October. While addressing the question of inclusion and diversity within the wine sector, Leitner-Waldman and Franken will consider the development of new packaging materials for wine, including aluminum cans, which are emerging as more sustainable and attractive packaging solutions for the modern consumer, particularly in the North American market.
Franken's session ("The Quest to Democratize Wine: Increasing Access and Inclusivity in the Wine Industry") will look at how modern packaging can reduce exclusivity in the wine sector. Leitner-Waldman ("Dollars and Grapes: How to optimize profitability of your on-premise wine program") will address the idea that, due to the low carbon footprint, significant recycling potential, and all-round versatility, aluminum cans represent an interesting, though controversial, alternative to traditional glass bottles currently dominating the market.
Archer Roose is one of the leading companies embracing the use of aluminum cans to unlock exciting new wine markets and their discussions are sure to present unique and current perspectives which will provide a great deal of food for thought. This session will be part of wine2wine Business Forum's innovation theme.
Tickets for the wine2wine Business Forum are available now on the wine2wine website (https://wine2wine.net/registrazione/). Special discounts are also available for Vinitaly exhibitors, producers and partners of OperaWine and 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls, as well as students. For more information, please contact wine2wine@justdothework.it.
---------------------
About: About: wine2wine Business Forum is a dynamic international wine industry forum organized by Veronafiere and held annually in Verona, Italy, since 2014. wine2wine Business Forum 2021 will take place on October 18th and 19th with a hybrid format, allowing guests to attend the conference both online and in-person. The event is a key reference point for wine producers and wine professionals eager to develop and grow their wine business worldwide. wine2wine Business Forum provides unique opportunities to share ideas on the most important issues facing the rapidly evolving wine industry and to connect with wine professionals and experts. The forum takes place over two days and features keynote sessions, seminars, and interactive workshops which aim to equip participants with practical tools to improve their business. Speakers are renowned experts in their field and among the brightest minds in the wine world from Italy and abroad. Additional information is available at http://www.wine2wine.net or by emailing wine2wine@justdothework.it.
Media Contact
wine2wine Business Forum Media Team, Just Do The Work, 0458101447, media@justdothework.it
SOURCE wine2wine Business Forum