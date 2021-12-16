SEMINOLE, Fla., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Power & Gas (APG) partners with Feeding America® to highlight their ongoing commitment to the communities they serve. With the new partnership, the company will help to address the issue of hunger affecting millions of people in America. More prevalent than once realized, one in eight people in America experienced food insecurity. To help address this problem, APG will help provide 1,500,000 meals* to people in need. For every customer that signs up for services, APG will help provide 250 meals to their local Feeding America member food bank over the next year.
An APG representative spoke about the excitement regarding the new campaign, "Partnering with Feeding America to help provide 1.5 million meals to families in need is one of the best things we'll do this year. For every customer that signs up, we will donate ten meals to their nearest food bank. Then, we will donate 20 meals every month they stay as an active customer."
No stranger to helping people facing hunger, APG helped to provide 1.4 million meals in 2020 through similar programs.
Committed to making a difference in the lives of people and the environment, APG serves customers in seven states, including PA, OH, NY, NJ, IL, MD, and MA. The deregulated energy supplier purchases green energy and supplies it to customers through a local utility. In so doing, APG is careful to continue its commitment to customer-centric reward and loyalty programs. For instance, their reward program allows customers to offset energy costs through everyday guaranteed savings and a 25% annual cash rebate.
For more information, visit https://www.AmericanPowerAndGas.com. For more information about Feeding America, visit http://www.FeedingAmerica.org.
About American Power & Gas:
American Power and Gas, LLC, is an eco-friendly energy and gas company based in Seminole, FL. As Customer Choice leaders for the last 15 years, AP&G prides itself on providing knowledge, service, and expertise to America's families on green energy solutions that puts the power of choice into customers' hands. Advanced industry knowledge and detailed research allows AP&G to deliver relief to thousands of businesses and homes in today's challenging economic times.
Location Information:
10601 S Belcher Rd.
Seminole, FL 33777
Contact:
Gavin Bridgeforth
Executive, American Power & Gas
(888) 815-6971
Website:
https://www.AmericanPowerAndGas.com
Social Media:
https://www.linkedin.cn/company/american-power-&-gas-llc
https://www.facebook.com/AmericanPowerandGas/
https://www.instagram.com/AmericanPowerAndGas
*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.
Media Contact
Gavin Bridgeforth, American Power & Gas, (888) 815-6971, gavinb@goapg.com
SOURCE American Power & Gas