FRANKLIN, Tenn., March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Across the country, Americans showed their support this week of restaurant workers who are struggling as a result of the outbreak of COVID-19, by doing one simple task: ordering a takeout or delivery meal. Earlier this week, a coalition of restaurants including Panera Bread, Noodles & Company, Veggie Grill, The Habit Burger Grill, and others asked Americans to participate in The Great American Takeout, ordering at least one delivery or pick-up meal on Mar. 24 to show support for the restaurant community. In addition, the community showed their support on social media, tagging more than 50,000 photos and stories with #thegreatamericantakeout.
The coronavirus has greatly impacted small and large businesses, in particular the restaurant community, which employs more than 15 million Americans. Restaurants have been limited to delivery and pick-up, as dine-in meals are currently not allowed or discouraged at most restaurants.
"In this difficult time, we need to support our food and beverage community in any way we can, both patronizing their businesses and donating to organizations that serve them in times of need," said John Pauley, Chief Commercial Officer at Smithfield Foods, who donated a total of $100,000 this week to CORE™: CHILDREN OF RESTAURANT EMPLOYEES as part of #thegreatamericantakeout. Smithfield Foods offered a donation of $5 for every social media post supporting the event.
CORE is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to serving food and beverage service employees with children who are faced with a health crisis or impact of a natural disaster and in need of support.
"Food and beverage service employees diagnosed with or living with a family member diagnosed with COVID-19 and experiencing financial hardship due to restaurant closings or loss of business need our help now more than ever," said Sheila Bennett, Executive Director of CORE. "We're grateful to businesses like Smithfield Foods, whose contributions to the CORE COVID-19 Relief Fund will go to support food and beverage service industry employees and their families in need due to the impact of a COVID-19 diagnosis."
While many restaurants saw a meaningful increase in sales as a result of the event, there is more to be done. A coalition of restaurants and industry partners is actively involved in sustaining this effort for as long as dine-in restrictions are in place.
"The Great American Takeout was a call to mobilize support for restaurants and create awareness of their vulnerability," said John Truscott, President, High Wide & Handsome, the advertising agency that conceived the campaign. "But a one-day event doesn't solve the issue and we're working on follow-up programs to keep guests engaged and takeout orders flowing."
Americans are encouraged to continue supporting local restaurants and industry employees by ordering takeout or delivery regularly, and more information about the continued efforts of the Great American Takeout will be shared in the coming weeks.
For more information about The Great American Takeout, visit www.thegreatamericantakeout.com.
Hospitality industry workers with families affected by a direct diagnosis of COVID-19 can visit www.coregives.org to learn about the CORE COVID-19 Relief Fund. Also visit for more information or to make a donation to CORE to support families of food and beverage service industry workers impacted by COVID-19.
