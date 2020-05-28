NEW YORK, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Digital Signage Systems market worldwide will grow by a projected US$10.3 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 6.1% and reach a market size of US$12.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Hardware market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.
As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 4.9% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$311.6 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$306.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Hardware segment will reach a market size of US$573 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Digital Signage Systems market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 10% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.7 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Digital Signage Systems market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Barco N.V.; BrightSign LLC; Daktronics Inc.; Dynasign; Extron Electronics; Four Winds Interactive LLC; LG Corporation; Nanonation Inc.; NEC Corporation; NEXCOM International Co. Ltd.; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.; Scala Inc.; Sharp Corporation; SIIG Inc.; Sony Corporation
DIGITAL SIGNAGE SYSTEMS MCP-6
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JUNE 2
CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Digital Signage Systems - A Prelude Recent Market Activity Digital Signage Being Increasingly Considered a Comprehensive Client Experience Solution Digital Signage - Relevant for a Horde of Industries Digital Signage for Outdoor Applications Digital Signage and Big Data Analytics - An Enticing Prospect Marketing & Advertising - Major Revenue Source for Digital Signage Systems Evolution of Digital Signage Market Disparate Requirements Enhanced Interactivity Easy Digital Signage Integration with Software Mobile Integration Enhances Digital Signage Relevance Untapped Benefits of Digital Signage Smartphone Penetration Omni-channel Retail Information Delivery Applications Add to the Revenue Prospects Outlook Developed Markets: The Traditional Revenue Generators Improvement in Global GDP Performance Encourages Optimistic Forecasts Japan, Russia, and Brazil Turn to be the Laggards in Economic Growth Competitive Landscape Industry Witnesses High M&A Activity Key Statistical Findings - A Peek into the Recent Past Global Competitor Market Shares Digital Signage Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Barco N.V. (Belgium) BrightSign, LLC (USA) Daktronics Inc. (USA) Dynasign Corporation (USA) Extron Electronics (USA) Four Winds Interactive LLC (USA) LG Corporation (South Korea) Nanonation, Inc. (USA) NEC Corporation (Japan) NEXCOM International Co. Ltd. (Taiwan) Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea) Scala, Inc. (USA) Sharp Corporation (Japan) SIIG, Inc. (USA) Sony Corporation (Japan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
OLED, a Significant Advancement in Digital Signage Content Management to Play a Major Role in Digital Signage Industry 4K Displays to Illuminate Digital Signage Market Tiny Digital Display for Better Communication Shift in Digital Signage Market Software Versus Hardware Flexibility Innovations Maximize Consumer Experience Interactive and Immersive Content to Attract Customers Integration of Bluetooth and Beacons Beacon Monitoring Digital Signage with Multi Screens Mobile Cloud Control Dynamic Digital Experience Customizable Digital Signage Sophisticated Deployment Processes Deployment of Larger Screens with Higher Resolutions Open Pluggable Solution (OPS) Public Information Display Market - An Overview Video Wall: Emergence of Bezel-Less Video Walls Indoor Displays - Wider Color Gamut Outdoor Signage - Strong Focus on Reflective Displays Interactive Whiteboards - Finding New Applications Organizations Embrace Digital Signage for Immersive Customer Experience Real-Time Media Streaming Compatibility with Mobile Devices Cloud Networks for Fast Deployment and Content Security Delivering Relevant Information Digital Signage Media Players for Advertising Innovative Digital Signage Trends to Become Omnipresent in Future POS Systems to Provide Interactive and Immersive Shopping Experience Retail Sector: The Leading Spender on Digital Signage Systems Air & Road Transportation Drives Considerable Demand for Digital Signage Systems Digital Signage Seeks Rapid Expansion in Hospitality Industry Digital Menu Boards Widen Adoption of Digital Signage in Restaurants Digital Signage Gaining Prominence in CUSS Applications Digital Signage as an Additional Revenue Source for Hospitality Service Providers Government Investments Adds to Market Growth Corporate Communications Made Easy by Digital Signage Systems Digital Signage Also Makes its Way into Healthcare Sector Special Entertainment & Sports Event Venues Provide Momentum to Digital Signage Systems Digital Signage Systems Establish Strong Foothold in Indoor Environments Outdoor Digital Signage Gathers Steam Digital Fever Grips Outdoor Advertising Industry - Bodes Well for Outdoor Digital Signage Systems Market Increase in Vehicular Traffic Bodes Drive Focus on Outdoor/ Street & Roadside Digital Signage Commercial Grade Screens Score Over Consumer Screens in Digital Signage Small Size Displays Dominate the Scenario; Large Screen Displays Record Sturdy Growth UHD Panels Gaining Popularity Content: A Key Element in Shaping the Success of Digital Signage Campaign Focus on Broader Contexts Seeks Context-Driven Solutions Technology Developments - Driving Steady Increase in New Orders The Power of Touch in Digital Signage Displays Wireless Digital Signage Solutions on Rise Interactive Digital Signage Systems Meets Huge Success in Enterprise Sector Interactive Kiosks Expand Opportunities for Digital Signage Opportunity Indicators: Integration of Mobile Devices and Digital Signage Picks Up Momentum Internet-Based Dynamic Digital Signs Rake In Opportunities for IT Companies 3D Digital Signage: The New Frontier for Digital Advertising AVA: An Innovative Method for Audience Impression Metrics in Ad Campaigns The Rise of Augmented Reality & Nex-Gen "Glad"vertising Innovations Drive the Industry Forward BrightSign BrightBeacon Samsung Mirror Display Barco R10 LED PixelFlex reFLEXion LED Video Display Christie Mystique DVIGear DN-100 Series SiliconCore LED Displays Mirage Vision Jumbo Outdoor Theater Delta Displays' 8K Video Wall SunBriteTV 49-inch Pro Series Outdoor Display Exterity's ArtioSign Exterity's ArtioSign Absen N Series Indoor Display Aeson's Rhodium Video Wall Controllers CMND's Display Management Platform Audience Analytics and the Future of Digital Signage Social Media Integration Expands the Scope of Digital Signage Android Digital Media Players Gaining Prominence Digital Signage Looks at HTML5 for Rich Content Synergistic Combination of Technology and Editorial Content Durability & Performance: Issues of Universal Interest Key Challenges for Digital Signage High Cost & Uncertain ROI Interoperability Issues Value Chain Complications Competition from Alternative Forms of Advertising: A Challenge to Reckon With
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Digital Signage Systems Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Digital Signage Systems Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Digital Signage Systems Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Hardware (Offering) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Hardware (Offering) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Hardware (Offering) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Software (Offering) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Software (Offering) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Software (Offering) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Services (Offering) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Services (Offering) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Services (Offering) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Indoor (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 14: Indoor (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 15: Indoor (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Outdoor (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 17: Outdoor (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 18: Outdoor (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Digital Signage Systems Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 19: United States Digital Signage Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Offering: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: Digital Signage Systems Market in the United States by Offering: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 21: United States Digital Signage Systems Market Share Breakdown by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 22: United States Digital Signage Systems Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 23: Digital Signage Systems Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 24: Digital Signage Systems Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 25: Canadian Digital Signage Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Canadian Digital Signage Systems Historic Market Review by Offering in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 27: Digital Signage Systems Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 28: Canadian Digital Signage Systems Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 29: Digital Signage Systems Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 30: Canadian Digital Signage Systems Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 31: Japanese Market for Digital Signage Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Offering for the Period 2020-2027 Table 32: Digital Signage Systems Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Offering for the Period 2012-2019 Table 33: Japanese Digital Signage Systems Market Share Analysis by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Digital Signage Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 35: Japanese Digital Signage Systems Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 36: Digital Signage Systems Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 37: Chinese Digital Signage Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Offering for the Period 2020-2027 Table 38: Digital Signage Systems Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Offering: 2012-2019 Table 39: Chinese Digital Signage Systems Market by Offering: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 40: Chinese Demand for Digital Signage Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 41: Digital Signage Systems Market Review in China in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 42: Chinese Digital Signage Systems Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Digital Signage Systems Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 43: European Digital Signage Systems Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 44: Digital Signage Systems Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 45: European Digital Signage Systems Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 46: European Digital Signage Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2020-2027 Table 47: Digital Signage Systems Market in Europe in US$ Million by Offering: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 48: European Digital Signage Systems Market Share Breakdown by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 49: European Digital Signage Systems Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 50: Digital Signage Systems Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 51: European Digital Signage Systems Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 52: Digital Signage Systems Market in France by Offering: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 53: French Digital Signage Systems Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Offering: 2012-2019 Table 54: French Digital Signage Systems Market Share Analysis by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 55: Digital Signage Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 56: French Digital Signage Systems Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 57: French Digital Signage Systems Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 58: Digital Signage Systems Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Offering for the Period 2020-2027 Table 59: German Digital Signage Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Offering: 2012-2019 Table 60: German Digital Signage Systems Market Share Breakdown by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 61: Digital Signage Systems Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 62: German Digital Signage Systems Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 63: Digital Signage Systems Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 64: Italian Digital Signage Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Offering for the Period 2020-2027 Table 65: Digital Signage Systems Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Offering: 2012-2019 Table 66: Italian Digital Signage Systems Market by Offering: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 67: Italian Demand for Digital Signage Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 68: Digital Signage Systems Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 69: Italian Digital Signage Systems Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Digital Signage Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Offering for the Period 2020-2027 Table 71: Digital Signage Systems Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Offering for the Period 2012-2019 Table 72: United Kingdom Digital Signage Systems Market Share Analysis by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Digital Signage Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 74: United Kingdom Digital Signage Systems Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 75: Digital Signage Systems Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 76: Spanish Digital Signage Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2020 to 2027 Table 77: Spanish Digital Signage Systems Historic Market Review by Offering in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 78: Digital Signage Systems Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 79: Spanish Digital Signage Systems Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 80: Digital Signage Systems Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 81: Spanish Digital Signage Systems Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 RUSSIA Table 82: Russian Digital Signage Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Offering: 2020 to 2027 Table 83: Digital Signage Systems Market in Russia by Offering: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 84: Russian Digital Signage Systems Market Share Breakdown by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 85: Russian Digital Signage Systems Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 86: Digital Signage Systems Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 87: Digital Signage Systems Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 88: Rest of Europe Digital Signage Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2020-2027 Table 89: Digital Signage Systems Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Offering: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 90: Rest of Europe Digital Signage Systems Market Share Breakdown by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 91: Rest of Europe Digital Signage Systems Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 92: Digital Signage Systems Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 93: Rest of Europe Digital Signage Systems Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 94: Asia-Pacific Digital Signage Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 95: Digital Signage Systems Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 96: Asia-Pacific Digital Signage Systems Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 97: Digital Signage Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by Offering: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 98: Asia-Pacific Digital Signage Systems Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Offering: 2012-2019 Table 99: Asia-Pacific Digital Signage Systems Market Share Analysis by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 100: Digital Signage Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 101: Asia-Pacific Digital Signage Systems Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 102: Asia-Pacific Digital Signage Systems Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 103: Digital Signage Systems Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Offering for the Period 2020-2027 Table 104: Australian Digital Signage Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Offering: 2012-2019 Table 105: Australian Digital Signage Systems Market Share Breakdown by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 106: Digital Signage Systems Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 107: Australian Digital Signage Systems Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 108: Digital Signage Systems Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 109: Indian Digital Signage Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2020 to 2027 Table 110: Indian Digital Signage Systems Historic Market Review by Offering in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 111: Digital Signage Systems Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 112: Indian Digital Signage Systems Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 113: Digital Signage Systems Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 114: Indian Digital Signage Systems Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 115: Digital Signage Systems Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Offering for the Period 2020-2027 Table 116: South Korean Digital Signage Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Offering: 2012-2019 Table 117: Digital Signage Systems Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 118: Digital Signage Systems Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 119: South Korean Digital Signage Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 120: Digital Signage Systems Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Digital Signage Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Offering for the Period 2020-2027 Table 122: Digital Signage Systems Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Offering for the Period 2012-2019 Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Digital Signage Systems Market Share Analysis by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Digital Signage Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2
to 2027 Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Digital Signage Systems Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 126: Digital Signage Systems Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 127: Latin American Digital Signage Systems Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 128: Digital Signage Systems Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 129: Latin American Digital Signage Systems Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 130: Latin American Digital Signage Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Offering for the Period 2020-2027 Table 131: Digital Signage Systems Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Offering: 2012-2019 Table 132: Latin American Digital Signage Systems Market by Offering: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 133: Latin American Demand for Digital Signage Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 134: Digital Signage Systems Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 135: Latin American Digital Signage Systems Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ARGENTINA Table 136: Argentinean Digital Signage Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2020-2027 Table 137: Digital Signage Systems Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Offering: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 138: Argentinean Digital Signage Systems Market Share Breakdown by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 139: Argentinean Digital Signage Systems Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 140: Digital Signage Systems Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 141: Argentinean Digital Signage Systems Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 142: Digital Signage Systems Market in Brazil by Offering: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 143: Brazilian Digital Signage Systems Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Offering: 2012-2019 Table 144: Brazilian Digital Signage Systems Market Share Analysis by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 145: Digital Signage Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 146: Brazilian Digital Signage Systems Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 147: Brazilian Digital Signage Systems Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 MEXICO Table 148: Digital Signage Systems Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Offering for the Period 2020-2027 Table 149: Mexican Digital Signage Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Offering: 2012-2019 Table 150: Mexican Digital Signage Systems Market Share Breakdown by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 151: Digital Signage Systems Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 152: Mexican Digital Signage Systems Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 153: Digital Signage Systems Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 154: Rest of Latin America Digital Signage Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Offering: 2020 to 2027 Table 155: Digital Signage Systems Market in Rest of Latin America by Offering: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 156: Rest of Latin America Digital Signage Systems Market Share Breakdown by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 157: Rest of Latin America Digital Signage Systems Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 158: Digital Signage Systems Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 159: Digital Signage Systems Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 160: The Middle East Digital Signage Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 161: Digital Signage Systems Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 162: The Middle East Digital Signage Systems Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 163: The Middle East Digital Signage Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2020 to 2027 Table 164: The Middle East Digital Signage Systems Historic Market by Offering in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 165: Digital Signage Systems Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering for 2012,2020, and 2027 Table 166: The Middle East Digital Signage Systems Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 167: Digital Signage Systems Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 168: The Middle East Digital Signage Systems Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 IRAN Table 169: Iranian Market for Digital Signage Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Offering for the Period 2020-2027 Table 170: Digital Signage Systems Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Offering for the Period 2012-2019 Table 171: Iranian Digital Signage Systems Market Share Analysis by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Digital Signage Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 173: Iranian Digital Signage Systems Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 174: Digital Signage Systems Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 175: Israeli Digital Signage Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2020-2027 Table 176: Digital Signage Systems Market in Israel in US$ Million by Offering: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 177: Israeli Digital Signage Systems Market Share Breakdown by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 178: Israeli Digital Signage Systems Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 179: Digital Signage Systems Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 180: Israeli Digital Signage Systems Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 181: Saudi Arabian Digital Signage Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Offering for the Period 2020-2027 Table 182: Digital Signage Systems Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Offering: 2012-2019 Table 183: Saudi Arabian Digital Signage Systems Market by Offering: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Digital Signage Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 185: Digital Signage Systems Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 186: Saudi Arabian Digital Signage Systems Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 187: Digital Signage Systems Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Offering for the Period 2020-2027 Table 188: United Arab Emirates Digital Signage Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Offering: 2012-2019 Table 189: Digital Signage Systems Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 190: Digital Signage Systems Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 191: United Arab Emirates Digital Signage Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 192: Digital Signage Systems Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 193: Digital Signage Systems Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Offering for the Period 2020-2027 Table 194: Rest of Middle East Digital Signage Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Offering: 2012-2019 Table 195: Rest of Middle East Digital Signage Systems Market Share Breakdown by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 196: Digital Signage Systems Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 197: Rest of Middle East Digital Signage Systems Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 198: Digital Signage Systems Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 199: African Digital Signage Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Offering: 2020 to 2027 Table 200: Digital Signage Systems Market in Africa by Offering: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 201: African Digital Signage Systems Market Share Breakdown by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 202: African Digital Signage Systems Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 203: Digital Signage Systems Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 204: Digital Signage Systems Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 141
