Are you craving "The Original Buffalo Chicken Wing?" Anchor Bar Orange offers delivery, take-out, and outdoor seating.
Anchor Bar, Home of the Original Buffalo Chicken Wing since 1964, is expanding its world-famous franchise to Orange, CA. The Anchor Bar Franchise Company has been expanding since 2009, serving more than five million lbs. of chicken wings annually.
The Orange, California Anchor Bar Franchise is owned by Mike and Dawn Looney and is located in the Stadium Promenade Center at 1547 West Katella Avenue, Suite 102, formerly the home of The Pint House restaurant. This location is within a short distance to many area attractions such as The Honda Center, Disneyland and the Angel Stadium of Anaheim.
"Being residents of the City of Orange for over thirty years, we are extremely excited to bring the Original Buffalo Chicken Wing to our community," says owner Mike Looney. "When I decided to open a restaurant, I was looking for a wholesome franchise company. Being a part of the Anchor Bar team feels like being with family."
The restaurant features outdoor patio seating, a sports-bar and a family dining area as well as online take out and a variety of delivery options. This location is serving all of Anchor Bar's classic fare including the original signature wings and sauces, boneless wings, beef on weck, salads, pizza, burgers and hot sandwiches. Following state guidelines, currently, Anchor Bar Orange is open for takeout, delivery, and outdoor dining with social distancing seating.
The Anchor Bar Franchise & Development Company opened its first franchise location in 2009. Including this addition, today the company has over 14 locations, including the Original, on Main Street in Buffalo.
