BLANCO, Texas, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Andalusia Whiskey Co will release their first Texas Brandy on Saturday March 27th. The distillery is not the first but one of the few to release a brandy in Texas.
"I feel most people overlook brandy," said Co-Founder Ty Phelps. "Which is why we are excited to show what a brandy from Texas can taste like," he continued.
The Andalusia Whiskey Co. Texas brandy uses 2018 Orange Muscat grapes grown by Lost Draw Cellars and then pressed by William Chris Vineyards. These grapes were too sweet to make wine but great for distilling into brandy. Aged 2.5 years in used American oak charred barrels. "We love how aromatic and flavorful the spirit turned out," said Ty Phelps. The tasting notes include citrus, vanilla, honey, floral, anise, and cloves.
"People have a desire for local products, so we jumped at the chance to make a local Texas Brandy from regional wineries," said Co-Founder Tommy Erwin.
Our Texas Brandy will be available in 375 ml bottles for $40. You can purchase them at the distillery or online. Online sales must be picked up at the distillery located at 6462 N US Hwy 281, Blanco, Texas 78606. Whiskey or brandy cannot be shipped. You are allowed to pick up two bottles (750 ml) per person per 30 days.
Follow Andalusia Whiskey Co. on Facebook for updates on tours, tasting room hours, and special releases. You can find Andalusia's award-winning single malts Stryker, Revenant Oak, and their Triple Distilled whiskey at liquor stores throughout Texas.
About Andalusia Whiskey Co.
Andalusia Whiskey Co. produces hand-crafted, grain to glass malt whiskies deep in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. The distillery offers tours, tastings, and cocktails in their beautiful tasting room. Visitors to the Texas Hill Country are encouraged to sign up for a distillery tour and come by for a visit. For more information, visit their website http://www.andalusiawhiskey.com. For interviews, contact Jake Clements at media@txwhiskeyfest.com.
