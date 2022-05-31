Andavi Solutions, LLC, a beverage alcohol software and data analytics company, has acquired Tradeparency, a leading provider of trade promotion management software solutions for the wine and spirits industry. Tradeparency's solutions help suppliers manage trade spend, plan and optimize promotions, and manage pricing and depletion allowances to optimize profit margins.
PHOENIX, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Andavi Solutions, LLC, a beverage alcohol software and data analytics company, has acquired Tradeparency, a leading provider of trade promotion management software solutions for the wine and spirits industry. Tradeparency's solutions help suppliers manage trade spend, plan and optimize promotions, and manage pricing and depletion allowances to optimize profit margins.
"Tradeparency's industry-leading promotion management platform is a natural complement to Andavi's suite of sales execution and category management solutions. With the addition of Tradeparency, Andavi will offer customers complete visibility and control of trade spend coupled with the data insights necessary to drive better decision making in the complex three-tier wine and spirits ecosystem," commented Lisa Whinnie, CEO of Andavi Solutions.
"We are excited to partner with Andavi to provide more solutions to our customers and provide more growth opportunities for our management team," said Doug Hoogervorst, CEO of Tradeparency. Madison Park Group acted as exclusive financial advisor to Andavi Solutions on the transaction.
About Tradeparency
Tradeparency is the leading trade promotion management (TPM) solution for the wine and spirits industry. Tradeparency offers complete depletion allowance and trade spend management built specifically for the complex demands of the three-tier distribution system, delivering unmatched control and visibility to the bottom line. http://www.tradeparency.com
About Andavi Solutions
Andavi Solutions is a technology company that delivers leading software solutions and technology enabled services to select verticals, with a focus on beverage alcohol. Andavi's founders include executive leaders and investment professionals with extensive experience in software, F&B and CPG. Andavi is backed by Endeavour Capital, an experienced investor across the food and beverage, technology, and supply chain services sectors with a commitment to supporting Andavi's further expansion through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Learn more at http://www.andavisolutions.com.
About Madison Park Group
Madison Park Group is a strategic M&A and capital raising advisor to the global software economy. The firm's principals have sat on both sides of the table, advising disruptors, consolidators, and incumbents as they navigate strategic initiatives. Industry leaders trust Madison Park Group's transaction experience in the marketplace. For more information, please visit http://www.madisonparkgrp.com.
Media Contact
Lisa Whinnie, Andavi Solutions, 1 (888) 547-4505, lisa@andavisolutions.com
SOURCE Andavi Solutions