(From left to right) Andy Kuntz, president of Andy’s Frozen Custard; Eddie Gossage, President and GM Texas Motor Speedway; A.J. Allmendinger, Driver of the No. 16 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing announced today Andy’s title sponsorship of the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race, “Andy’s Frozen Custard 335”, on October 16 at Texas Motor Speedway. The group also unveiled the paint scheme for Allmendinger’s No. 16 Andy’s Frozen Custard Chevy, which he will drive in the “Andy’s 335.”