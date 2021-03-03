COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At Angie's Sugar Buzz Bakery, owner Angie Davis aims to serve the best donuts, cakes, muffins, cookies and other baked goods in Sandwich, Illinois. And now, the best coffee.
"I always wanted to do a coffee shop like Central Perk from Friends that would bring our local community together over coffee," she said. "There's nothing better than a conversation over a sweet treat and a terrific cup of coffee!"
After years of managing her aunt's gas station, she bought the building and transformed it into a bakery café in 2014.
But, while Davis knows baking, she didn't understand specialty coffee. After her first coffee supplier failed to help grow the business, she began looking for a better solution.
"I needed a coffee partner who would hold my hands and walk me through the process," she said.
A referral led her to nationally renowned coffee roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea.
"Carol Laube, my morning baker, mentioned that her cousin Penny James, who owns Penny's Perks Coffee House in Dowell, opened her coffee shop with Crimson Cup."
After calling Crimson Cup, Davis began learning how to open and run a successful coffee shop through the roaster's 7 Steps to Success coffee shop franchise alternative.
"I'm very grateful it was not a franchise situation," she said. "Crimson Cup has far exceeded my expectations."
She began the process by talking with 7 Steps Sales Leader Scott Fullerton. Next, she read "Seven Steps to Success: a Commonsense Guide to Succeed in Specialty Coffee" by Crimson Cup Founder and President Greg Ubert.
"We were honored by Penny's referral," Ubert said. "It's been our pleasure to help her grow Penny's Perks Coffee House over the past three years, and we're excited to help Angie achieve her vision for Angie's Sugar Buzz."
Ubert's book forms the foundation of the company's 7 Steps program. Over 150 entrepreneurs in 30 states have used this proven system to start unique independent coffee shops in their local communities.
Even during the 2020 pandemic, the Columbus, Ohio coffee roaster helped 19 entrepreneurs open new and prospering coffee shops.
From writing a strong coffee shop business plan to hands-on barista training and much more, Crimson Cup guides new coffee shop owners from initial concept through opening day and beyond.
Davis said she found Crimson Cup's education and customer service instrumental in upping her coffee game at Angie's Sugar Buzz.
"I expected they would help with a few things – maybe drop off supplies, make a few drinks and be on their way."
"Instead, I was blown away by the depth of information we received during training," she said. "I learned so much about coffee, the farmers, and the way they source their products."
"I love that it's a small company," she added. "It feels like two families joining forces."
Davis found Step 5: Focus on Training most valuable. "I had no idea how much I didn't know about coffee."
"I could have found cheaper equipment and products, but Crimson Cup has already found what works and what doesn't – saving me from making mistakes through trial and error."
The program includes hands-on training on-site at the customer's coffee shop. A 7 Steps trainer with extensive coffee shop experience shows the owner and baristas how to prepare drinks using their equipment.
The trainer stays onsite for a full week before the shop's opening, and returns for grand opening celebrations.
"I love that we're doing a grand opening together and they're helping me work through any kinks," Davis said.
Though the grand opening won't happen until March 16, Davis is already receiving positive feedback on the coffee, roasted by Crimson Cup.
"We already have repeat customers, and people who see the espresso equipment on the counter are spreading the word fast," she said.
Over the past five years, the Columbus, Ohio roaster has won several national coffee awards – including a 2020 Good Food Award, which recognizes the best tasting, most responsibly sourced coffees in the nation.
Asked what advice she has for those who are considering opening a coffee shop – or adding coffee to their existing bakery or café – Davis said, "Definitely go with Crimson Cup. Go Big or Go Home!"
She said working with an established company with a proven, pre-built system has made growing her coffee business much easier.
"They help with everything from recipes to equipment maintenance," she said. "Just as important, they develop a close relationship with customers so we can work through any issues over the phone."
"The referral from Carol's cousin Penny was huge because it proved Crimson Cup partners with their customers for the long term," she concluded.
Angie's Sugar Buzz is open seven days a week at 1004 E. Church Street in Sandwich, Illinois. Regular hours are 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Weekend hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. To keep up with events and announcements, follow the store's Facebook Page.
About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea
Columbus, Ohio coffee roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea is a 2020 Good Food Award winner, 2019 Golden Bean Champion for Small Franchise/Chain Roaster and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year. Since 1991, Crimson Cup has roasted sustainably sourced craft coffee for consumers and wholesale coffee customers.
Through its 7 Steps to Success coffee franchise alternative program, the company teaches entrepreneurs to run independent coffee houses in their local communities. By developing a coffee shop business plan, entrepreneurs gain insight into how much it costs to open a coffee shop.
Crimson Cup also supports life-enriching projects through its Friend2Farmer™ initiatives, promoting the education, health, sustainability and economic growth of small-plot coffee farmers and their communities.
Crimson Cup coffee is available through over 350 independent coffee houses, grocers, college and universities, restaurants and food service operations across 30 states, Guam and Bangladesh. The company also operates several Crimson Cup Coffee Houses and a new Crimson retail flagship store. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com, or follow the company on Facebook and Instagram.
Media Contact
Cheryl Claypoole, Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea, 614-361-5032, cheryl@claypoolecc.com
SOURCE Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea