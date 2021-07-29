NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 110.29 billion is expected in the animal feed market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the animal feed market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc, Evonik Industries AG, ForFarmers NV, Guangdong Haid Group Co. Ltd., Land O Lakes Inc., New Hope Group Co. Ltd., Nutreco NV, and Perdue Farms Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increasing number of product launches will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Animal Feed Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Animal Feed Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Poultry
- Swine
- Ruminant
- Aquaculture
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
Animal Feed Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the animal feed market in the packaged foods and meats industry include Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc, Evonik Industries AG, ForFarmers NV, Guangdong Haid Group Co. Ltd., Land O Lakes Inc., New Hope Group Co. Ltd., Nutreco NV, and Perdue Farms Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Animal Feed Market size
- Animal Feed Market trends
- Animal Feed Market industry analysis
The entry of new players into the market is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high price of non-GMO animal feed may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the animal feed market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Animal Feed Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist animal feed market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the animal feed market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the animal feed market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of animal feed market vendors
