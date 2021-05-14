BLANCO, Texas, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- What is REAL?
REAL Premium Hard Seltzer, that's what. Hand-crafted in the Texas Hill Country town of Blanco from mindfully sourced ingredients.
REAL Premium Hard Seltzer isn't the first hard seltzer on the shelves – far from it. But being the first doesn't matter. Being the best does. REAL Premium Hard Seltzer doesn't settle for doing what everyone else is doing. They'd rather do it better. Careful, thoughtful, more interesting.
That's why REAL Premium Hard Seltzer waited and it's what led them to daring, unexpected flavor combinations like Cucumber Melon, Tangerine Yuzu, Peach Pomegranate and Grapefruit Black Raspberry.
And if you're going to put the word REAL on the can in big letters, it has to be true. Absolutely nothing artificial and only 1g of real cane sugar per 12 oz. can. They make it REAL because that's what you really want. And because REAL Premium Hard Seltzer doesn't know any other way.
The outside of the can reflects what's inside. The packaging is bold and unique. Just like the flavors.
REAL Premium Hard Seltzer is available in a twelve-can variety pack. Melon Cucumber gets its own six-pack. Each 12 oz. can = 5% ABV/1g sugar/2g carbs/99 calories.
You can find REAL Premium Hard Seltzer at major grocery and beverage retailers across Texas including HEB, Randall's, Whole Foods, Spec's and Total Wine & More and also in the Beer Garden at Real Ale Brewing in Blanco, Texas.
REAL Flavors:
Grapefruit Black Raspberry
Daring black raspberry meets tart grapefruit for a taste that defies expectations.
Melon Cucumber
A cucumber is a melon, so it could have just been called "Melon." You'll call it refreshing.
Peach Pomegranate
The Hill Country produces the world's best peaches. Pomegranate provides a nice pop of tang.
Tangerine Yuzu
Yuzu is a funky, far-east citrus that enhances the sweet, juicy goodness of the tangerine.
Media Contact
Eric Webber, Real Ale Brewing, +1 (512) 658-5255, erictwebber@gmail.com
Kyley Wellington, Real Ale Brewing, (832) 217-0073, marketing@realseltzer.com
SOURCE Real Ale Brewing