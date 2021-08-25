ATLANTA, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Viva Tequila Festival announces that its annual event will take place on Saturday, September 25 from noon to 9:00 P.M. After taking a break in 2020 for the global pandemic, Viva Tequila Festival will once again bring the food, art, music, small batch, and hand-crafted tequilas of Mexico to Atlanta – this time at the home of the Braves – Truist Park. The stadium and Battery entertainment district will be transformed into a vibrant and festive venue inspired by the culinary, colors and culture of Mexico. Participating restaurants will join forces with the world's finest boutique tequilas to create signature bites and sips designed to dazzle palates and leave a long-lasting impact.
"We want Festival guests to learn how tequila is evolving on the world market by tasting, comparing, and enjoying themselves," said Juan Bonilla, CEO of Viva Tequila Festival. He went on to say, "We are thrilled with our new partnership with the Atlanta Braves to bring the sights, sounds and flavors of Mexico to Atlanta in such a spectacular venue as the Battery at Truist Park."
The Viva Tequila Festival is expected to welcome more than 5000 guests and is inviting sponsors at all levels to take part in this exclusive event. In addition, Viva Tequila Festival is a proud sponsor of Georgia Ovarian Cancer Alliance (GOCA), and a portion of all contributions will be shared to benefit this important cause.
Tickets range from $35 to $150. Options for general admission, an exclusive after party, and a VIP experience are available. Tickets are available at http://www.vivatequilafestival.com. Guests must be 21 and older.
About Viva Tequila Festival
Viva Tequila Festival is an all-day festival of exclusive, one-of-a-kind tequila tasting experiences. Guests can sip and savor hand-crafted, small-batch tequilas from Mexico paired with signature bites from Atlanta's top restaurants. Viva Tequila Festival is a celebration of Mexican culture like no other.
