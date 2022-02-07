ASHLAND, Va., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Until now, analysts have had to choose between speed and precision when measuring surface area and pore characteristics.
Not anymore.
The new Nova series from Anton Paar has been designed from the ground up to deliver velocity: Speed vectored at precision. Consisting of four models, it heralds a new era in surface area and pore characterization in which speed and precision will no longer be an either-or choice.
The Nova series delivers high analysis throughput by combining four sample preparation stations with up to four analysis stations in a single compact footprint. Patented features like NOVA analysis mode combined with a suite of intelligent dosing algorithms significantly reduce measurement times. Five-point BET analyses of up to four samples can be performed in as little as 20 minutes.
High throughput is combined with best-in-class precision and sensitivity. Exclusive features, like TruZone active coolant level control, enhance analysis sensitivity by actively maintaining the cryogen level to ensure a small cold zone around the sample cell. A dedicated P0 cell and transducer constantly monitor the saturation pressure over the course of a measurement to provide highly accurate relative pressure readings, yielding precise and reproducible isotherms. Reproducibility above 2% can now be obtained even with an absolute surface area as low as 2m2 in the sample cell.
Experience velocity the Nova way: Speed vectored at precision.
About Anton Paar
Founded in 1922 in Graz (Austria), Anton Paar is the global leader in the measurement of density and concentration, the determination of dissolved carbon dioxide, and in the fields of rheometry and viscometry. Anton Paar's customers include most of the major beer and soft drink manufacturers worldwide, companies active in the food, chemicals, petroleum, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as leading academic groups. The Anton Paar Group is active in more than 110 countries. In 2020, the company generated net sales revenue of 387 million euros.
