SAN DIEGO, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Portuguese Cork Association (APCOR) and the San Diego Bay Wine + Food Festival, one of California's largest wine and food events, are proud to announce an environmentally-focused partnership to promote the sustainability of cork closures at the 17th annual festival and culinary celebration on November 11-14.
Born out of the shared goal of raising awareness of the biggest ecological issues facing the U.S. wine industry, APCOR and the San Diego Bay Wine + Food Festival will be implementing a groundbreaking cork recycling initiative throughout the event, a first for the festival. Utilizing the services of ReCork, North America's largest recycler of corks, the festival will provide festival-wide recycling bins to consumers, and participating wineries across all events. Following the completion of the festival, ReCork will grind down all of the corks collected and provide the San Diego Bay Wine + Food Festival with a carbon sequestration total to showcase the positive impact that cork recycling had on the environment.
"We are excited to be partnering with APCOR for this groundbreaking cork recycling initiative," said Michelle Metter, Producer of the San Diego Bay Wine + Food Festival. "We think it is important to do our part in raising awareness of the environmental impact of corks. By focusing on the education of cork recycling, the festival's attendees will leave with insight they can pass on to others about cork recycling and sustainability."
The San Diego Bay Wine + Food Festival is an international showcase of the world's premier wine and spirits producers, San Diego and Baja's celebrated chefs and culinary personalities, brand experiences and live entertainment. The festival is a 4-day celebration of citywide events, including the Grand Tasting on Saturday, November 13.
APCOR will support the San Diego Bay Wine + Food Festival's sustainability efforts with on-site education to help wine lovers learn about the incredible carbon sequestration properties of cork forests, cork closures, and cork as a material in general. Cork is a perfect balance between environmental preservation and sustainable development. It's harvested without damaging or cutting down cork oak trees, which live for over 200 years. The cork oak forest is one of the 36 biodiversity hotspots, and can retain 14,000,000 tons of CO2 per year. It is estimated that for every ton of cork produced, cork oak forests capture up to 73 tons of CO2. As a renewable and natural product, cork can be recycled to produce a variety of everyday products, and is integral to the continued retention of CO2.
"We are delighted to be working with the San Diego Bay Wine + Food Festival to launch this first of its kind cork recycling initiative across the culinary celebration, and to support the festival's goal of raising environmental awareness in its community," said Joao Rui Ferreira, President of APCOR. "By partnering with one of the country's premier wine and food festivals, we can educate food and wine lovers about natural cork's positive environmental impacts, showcasing the intrinsic value of cork as a sustainable and renewable product."
For nearly two decades, APCOR has been at the forefront of promotional efforts advocating on behalf of natural cork. In 2021, APCOR launched a new integrated communications campaign to promote the environmental benefits of cork, which continues to be the market leader for the premium wine market in the U.S. Natural cork closures have a negative carbon footprint when used to seal wines bottled in glass containers according to recent studies conducted by three of the world's largest auditing companies. A single stopper has a balance of up to - 309 grams of CO2; numbers for sparkling wine stoppers go even higher at up to - 589 grams.
Working with ReCork, APCOR will be able to help wine lovers around the country learn about the full life cycle of cork closures once they are pulled from a bottle, and highlight the small, but highly impactful ways that wine drinkers can become climate activists through the simple act of recycling cork, starting with this recycling initiative at the San Diego Bay Wine + Food Festival in November.
About APCOR
Associação Portuguesa da Cortiça (APCOR) exists to represent and promote the Portuguese cork industry and its products. APCOR is the employers' association of national scope, created in 1956 and is based in Santa Maria de Lamas, at the heart of the cork industry around 30 kilometers from Porto, Portugal's second largest city. Membership of the association is open to all companies operating in the fields of production, marketing or export of cork products. The organization advocates on behalf of the Portuguese cork industry worldwide and is the driving force of an industry based on tradition, innovation and sustainability.
SAN DIEGO BAY WINE + FOOD FESTIVAL®
Travel to San Diego and Arrive at Awesome. The 17th Annual San Diego Bay Wine + Food Festival is an international showcase of the world's premier wine and spirits producers, chefs and culinary personalities, and gourmet foods. Held November 11-14, 2021 the festival raises funds for culinary, oenology or hospitality scholarships or grants and has awarded over $450,000 to individuals or nonprofits through previous events. Hundreds of wineries, breweries, and spirit companies and San Diego's top restaurants participated in the 2019 Festival and the SDBWFF is looking forward to showcasing even more talent in 2021. For more information visit http://www.sandiegowineclassic.com. Produced by World of Wine Events and Fast Forward.
About ReCORK
ReCORK™ creates high-performance, carbon-negative composite materials and components using natural recycled cork. ReCORK™ was launched as a natural wine cork recycling program in 2008 by Canadian footwear company SOLE™. It has since become the largest program of its kind in North America, with an R&D team dedicated to innovation around the cork recycling process. ReCORK's proprietary material, ReCORK™ Recycled Cork, redefines what's possible using cork, offering a natural, sustainable, versatile alternative to foams and plastics derived from fossil fuels. ReCORK's mission is to make petroleum-based foams and plastics obsolete. Learn more at recork.com.
Media Contact
Augustus Weed, Colangelo & Partners, (646) 624-2885, aweed@colangelopr.com
SOURCE APCOR