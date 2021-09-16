NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest research report on the Aquaculture Market offers a comprehensive analysis on new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic impact on businesses.
Market Dynamics
The growing awareness about the nutrition of aquaculture products will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. In addition, the increased preference for organic aquaculture is expected to open multiple growth opportunities for players in the market. But the increased prevalence of pathogenic diseases among aquaculture species might negatively impact the business of vendors during the forecast period.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Blue Ridge Aquaculture Inc., Cooke Aquaculture Inc., Eastern Fish Co., Huon Aquaculture Group Ltd., Mitsubishi Corp., Mowi ASA, NIREUS AQUACULTURE SA, Norway Royal Salmon ASA, Stolt-Nielsen Ltd., and Tassal Group Ltd, etc.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By Product, the market is classified into freshwater fish, crustaceans, mollusks, diadromous fish, and others. The market growth in the freshwater fish segment will be significant during the forecast period.
- By Geography, the market is analyzed across APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. APAC will have the largest share of the market.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Freshwater fish - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Crustacean - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Mollusks - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Diadromous fish - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Other 1
- Market segments
- Comparison by Other1
- Freshwater aquaculture - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Marine water aquaculture - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Brackish water aquaculture - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Other1
Market Segmentation by Other 2
- Market segments
- Comparison by Other2
- Net pen culture - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Floating-cage culture - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Pond culture - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Rice field culture - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Other2
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Blue Ridge Aquaculture Inc.
- Cooke Aquaculture, Inc.
- Eastern Fish Co.
- Huon Aquaculture Group Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Corp.
- Mowi ASA
- NIREUS AQUACULTURE SA
- Norway Royal Salmon ASA
- Stolt-Nielsen Ltd.
- Tassal Group Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
