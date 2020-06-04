SAN DIEGO, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The wait is finally over! ARCTIC ZERO®, the maker of better-for-you frozen desserts, is excited to announce the highly anticipated release of two new flavors; Classic Vanilla and Pistachio. The new flavors join their 160-calorie first-of-its-kind, faba bean base lineup, including: Salted Caramel, Cookie Shake, Cake Batter, Hint of Mint and Purely Chocolate.
ARCTIC ZERO's CEO Jason Paine says the brand has its eyes focused on getting back to its roots. "There has been a lot of disruption in the better-for-you category leaving consumers overwhelmed. The launch of these two new flavors show our fans that we are listening and will continue to focus on being the lowest calorie, plant based frozen dessert available."
ARCTIC ZERO is sure to deliver with their tasty new additions that are also Non-GMO Project Verified, Plant Based Certified, naturally flavored, gluten-free and low-glycemic!
Here's the scoop on the newest flavors:
- Classic Vanilla – a smooth and rich vanilla flavor. With only 40 calories per serving, this vanilla flavor takes this classic treat to a whole new level. It makes for the perfect base for your favorite smoothie or shake.
- Pistachio – a blend of pistachio and amaretto flavor. With only 40 calories per serving, this pistachio flavor is going to be your new favorite.
Both flavors are now available for purchase and can be found at select grocers and natural food stores nationwide as well as online retailers like AmazonFresh and IceCreamSource.com.
About ARCTIC ZERO
Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Diego, ARCTIC ZERO is the pioneer of better-for-you frozen desserts. ARCTIC ZERO thoughtfully crafts delicious low-calorie, non-dairy frozen treats for every taste bud, giving people choices that they can be proud of and enjoy! ARCTIC ZERO is committed to selecting only clean ingredients – never using sugar alcohols or anything artificial – and offers gluten-free, non-GMO and low-glycemic options. For more information, please visit arcticzero.com. To get the latest scoop on ARCTIC ZERO follow the company on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.