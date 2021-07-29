LUXEMBOURG, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 1, 2021, the transfer of Ardagh Group S.A.'s ("Ardagh") metal beverage packaging business to Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. ("AMP") was completed resulting in AMP becoming an unrestricted subsidiary of Ardagh. AMP today announced results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, as derived from the group consolidation of Ardagh.
Three months ended June 30,
Change
Constant Currency
2021
2020
$'m
$'m
Revenue (1)
991
830
19%
14%
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
173
139
24%
18%
Six months ended June 30,
Change
Constant Currency
2021
2020
$'m
$'m
Revenue (1)
1,930
1,659
16%
12%
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
321
254
26%
21%
- Revenue growth of 14% at constant exchange rates to $991 million, with Americas increasing by 21% and Europe by 7%.
- Adjusted EBITDA growth for the quarter of 18% to $173 million at constant currency, with Americas increasing by 27% and Europe by 10%. LTM Adjusted EBITDA to June 30, 2021 increased to $613 million, from $545 million at December 31, 2020.
- Global beverage can shipment growth of 3% in the quarter, after a cyber security impact of 4%, and measured against a strong comparable. Year to date beverage can shipment growth of 5%.
- Specialty can growth of 16%, with double-digit gains in all regions. Specialty cans represented 46% of total shipments during the quarter, reflecting the Group's continued investment program.
- Demand remains strong across all segments and output is fully sold in all regions, supported by our customers' and end consumers' desire for sustainable packaging solutions.
- Growth investment projects to address capacity constraints are progressing well in each of our markets, with two new high-speed specialty lines ramping up in Olive Branch (MS), and large projects under way in Winston-Salem (NC) and Huron (OH). Multiple growth projects underway and fully on track in Europe and Brazil.
- New $300 million ABL facility to be executed imminently, augmenting cash on hand of $0.6 billion at June 30, 2021.
- Important social sustainability initiative launched with Project Lead the Way, promoting STEM education in all schools in the communities in which we operate across North America.
- In February 2021, AMP entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRSV, GRSVU and GRSVW). Stockholders to vote on proposed business combination on August 3, 2021. If approved, shares of AMP will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the ticker "AMBP" on August 5, 2021.
- Full year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA guidance will be at least in line with the previously guided $654 million. Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA guidance of approximately $170 million (Q3 2020: $151 million).
Financial Performance Review
Bridge of 2020 to 2021 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA
Three months ended June 30, 2021
Revenue
Europe
Americas
Group
$'m
$'m
$'m
Revenue 2020
395
435
830
Organic
30
92
122
FX translation
39
—
39
Revenue 2021
464
527
991
Adjusted EBITDA
Europe
Americas
Group
$'m
$'m
$'m
Adjusted EBITDA 2020
70
69
139
Organic
8
19
27
FX translation
7
—
7
Adjusted EBITDA 2021
85
88
173
2021 margin %
18.3%
16.7%
17.5%
2020 margin %
17.7%
15.9%
16.7%
Six months ended June 30, 2021
Revenue
Europe
Americas
Group
$'m
$'m
$'m
Revenue 2020
780
879
1,659
Organic
49
151
200
FX translation
71
—
71
Revenue 2021
900
1,030
1,930
Adjusted EBITDA
Europe
Americas
Group
$'m
$'m
$'m
Adjusted EBITDA 2020
124
130
254
Organic
15
40
55
FX translation
12
—
12
Adjusted EBITDA 2021
151
170
321
2021 margin %
16.8%
16.5%
16.6%
2020 margin %
15.9%
14.8%
15.3%
Review of the three months ended June 30, 2021
Group
Revenue in the three months ended June 30, 2021 increased by $161 million, or 19%, to $991 million, compared with $830 million in the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in revenue is primarily driven by favorable volume/mix effects, which includes an impact of the Group's business growth investment program, the pass through to customers of higher metal costs and favorable foreign currency translation effects of $39 million.
Adjusted EBITDA in the three months ended June 30, 2021 increased by $34 million, or 24%, to $173 million, compared with $139 million in the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase was primarily driven by favorable volume/mix effects, which includes an impact of the Group's business growth investment program and favorable foreign currency translation effects of $7 million. Included within Adjusted EBITDA in the three months ended June 30, 2021 are losses relating to the cyber security incident of $15 million ($11 million in Europe and $4 million in Americas), which are fully compensated by Ardagh under the indemnity agreement in place. This cyber security incident is further detailed below.
Europe
Revenue increased by $69 million, or 17%, to $464 million in the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared with $395 million in the three months ended June 30, 2020. Excluding favorable foreign currency translation effects of $39 million, revenue increased by $30 million, mainly due to the pass through of higher metal costs.
Adjusted EBITDA increased by $15 million, or 21%, to $85 million in the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared with $70 million in the three months ended June 30, 2020. Excluding favorable foreign currency translation effects of $7 million, Adjusted EBITDA increased by $8 million reflecting higher selling prices, including to recover increased input costs and a positive impact from the Group's business growth investment program.
Americas
Revenue increased by $92 million, or 21%, to $527 million in the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared with $435 million in the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in revenue principally reflected favorable volume/mix effects and the pass through of higher metal costs.
Adjusted EBITDA increased by $19 million, or 27%, to $88 million in the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared with $69 million in the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase was mainly driven by favorable volume/mix effects, which includes an impact of the Group's business growth investment program.
Cyber incident
On May 17, 2021, the Group announced that it had experienced a cyber security incident, the response to which included pro–actively shutting down certain IT systems and applications used by the business. Key systems have now been brought back online securely, in a phased manner and in line with our plan. Production at all of our manufacturing facilities continued to operate throughout this period, though we experienced some shipping delays as a result of this incident, principally in Europe. While investigation of the incident is ongoing, we have already taken various steps, including engaging leading industry specialists to conduct a forensic investigation of our systems and introducing additional protection tools across our network to further enhance the security of our IT systems. We believe that our existing information technology control environment is appropriately robust and consistent with industry standards. In addition to addressing any findings from these investigations and assessments, we are reviewing our information technology roadmap and accelerating planned IT investments to further improve the effectiveness of our information security. We do not believe that our business growth investment program has been impacted by this incident. We maintain appropriate insurance in respect of a wide range of risks, including in respect of IT incidents. In addition, AMP entered into a letter agreement with Ardagh dated May 21, 2021, under which Ardagh agreed to indemnify AMP and its subsidiaries for certain losses arising from this incident.
Earnings Webcast and Conference Call Details
Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) will hold its second quarter 2021 earnings webcast and conference call for investors at 9.00 a.m. EST (2.00 p.m. BST) on August 3, 2021. Please use the following webcast link to register for this call:
Webcast registration and access:
https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1480554&tp_key=cca6fa6e83
Conference call dial in:
United States: +1 323 794 2095
International: +44 330 336 9104
Participant pin code: 182599
Slides
Supplemental slides to accompany this release are available at http://www.ardaghmetalpackaging.com/corporate/investors
About Ardagh Metal Packaging
Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMP) is a leading global supplier of infinitely recyclable, sustainable, metal beverage cans and ends to brand owners. A subsidiary of sustainable packaging business Ardagh Group, AMP is a leading industry player across Europe and the Americas with innovative production capabilities. AMP operates 23 production facilities in nine countries, employing close to 5,000 employees and had sales of approximately $3.5 billion in 2020.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release may contain certain financial measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, working capital, Adjusted operating cash flow, net debt and ratios relating thereto that are not calculated in accordance with IFRS or US GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may be considered in addition to GAAP financial information, but should not be used as substitutes for the corresponding GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures used by AMP may differ from, and not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.
Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Income Statement for the three months ended June 30, 2021 (2)
Three months ended June 30, 2021
Before
Exceptional
exceptional items
items
Total
$'m
$'m
$'m
Revenue
991
—
991
Cost of sales
(821)
(5)
(826)
Gross profit
170
(5)
165
Sales, general and administration expenses
(44)
(7)
(51)
Intangible amortization
(39)
—
(39)
Operating profit
87
(12)
75
Net finance expense
(28)
6
(22)
Profit before tax
59
(6)
53
Income tax charge
(26)
(1)
(27)
Profit for the period
33
(7)
26
Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Statement of Financial Position (2)
At June 30, 2021
$'m
Non-current assets
Intangible assets
1,774
Property, plant and equipment
1,493
Other non-current assets
147
3,414
Current assets
Inventories
301
Trade and other receivables
602
Contract asset
140
Cash and cash equivalents
587
Other current assets
87
1,717
TOTAL ASSETS
5,131
TOTAL EQUITY
(740)
Non-current liabilities
Borrowings including lease obligations
2,891
Other non-current liabilities
775
3,666
Current liabilities
Borrowings including lease obligations
48
Payables and other current liabilities
1,072
Promissory note payable to Ardagh
1,085
2,205
TOTAL LIABILITIES
5,871
TOTAL EQUITY and LIABILITIES
5,131
Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Statement of Cash Flows (2)
Three months ended June 30, 2021
$'m
Cash flows from operating activities
Cash from operations (3)
164
Interest paid
(4)
Income tax paid
(7)
Cash flows from operating activities
153
Cash flows used in investing activities
Purchase of business
(574)
Capital expenditure
(121)
Cash flows used in investing activities
(695)
Cash flows from financing activities
Changes in borrowings
2,763
Repayment of related party borrowings to Ardagh
(1,741)
Lease payments
(11)
Other financing cash flows
(10)
Net cash inflow from financing activities
1,001
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
459
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
130
Foreign exchange loss on cash and cash equivalents
(2)
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
587
Financial assets and liabilities
At June 30, 2021, the Group's net debt and available liquidity was as follows:
Drawn amount
Available liquidity
$'m
$'m
Senior Secured and Senior Notes
2,779
—
Lease obligations
194
—
Other borrowings/credit lines
5
—
Total borrowings / undrawn facilities
2,978
—
Deferred debt issue costs
(39)
—
Net borrowings / undrawn facilities
2,939
—
Cash and cash equivalents
(587)
587
Net debt / available liquidity
2,352
587
AMP expects to put in place a Global Asset Based Loan Facility of approximately $300 million during the third quarter of 2021.
At June 30, 2021
$'m
Net Debt
2,352
LTM Adjusted EBITDA
613
Net debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA (4)
3.8x
Reconciliation of profit for the period to Adjusted EBITDA (5), Adjusted operating cash
Three months ended June 30, 2021
$'m
Profit for the period
26
Income tax charge
27
Net finance expense
22
Depreciation and amortization
86
Exceptional operating items
12
Adjusted EBITDA
173
Movement in working capital
(1)
Capital expenditure
(121)
Lease payments
(11)
Adjusted operating cash flow
40
Interest paid
(4)
Income tax paid
(7)
Adjusted free cash flow
29
Related Footnotes
(1) Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, are presented as disclosed for the metal beverage packaging segments within the Ardagh Group Interim Financial Statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
(2) The condensed financial information is derived from the group consolidation of Ardagh Group S.A. and its subsidiaries (together "Ardagh"), applying the significant accounting policies as described in note 3 of the unaudited consolidated interim financial statements of Ardagh for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. However, such condensed financial information is not necessarily indicative of the results that would have occurred if AMP had been a stand-alone business during the period presented.
(3) Cash from operations is derived from the aggregate of Adjusted EBITDA as presented at the back of this release, working capital outflows of $1 million and other exceptional cash outflows of $8 million.
(4) Net debt is comprised of net borrowings, net of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash held in escrow. Net borrowings comprises non-current and current borrowings including lease obligations. LTM Adjusted EBITDA at June 30, 2021 is derived from Adjusted EBITDA as presented for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and Adjusted EBITDA as presented for the metal beverage packaging segments within Ardagh's annual report for the year ended December 31, 2020.
(5) AMP does not provide a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure for Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and the six months ended June 30, 2021, because, as outlined in notes (1) and (2) above, such information was historically reported to provide information about reportable segments of Ardagh.
(6) Ardagh historically did not present information about Adjusted operating cash flow on the level of reportable segments and consequently AMP does not provide a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and the six months ended June 30, 2021.
