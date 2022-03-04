(PRNewsfoto/Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.)

LUXEMBOURG, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) announces that it has filed its annual report, including its audited consolidated financial statements, on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Ardagh Metal Packaging's Form 20-F can be accessed through our website at www.ardaghmetalpackaging.com/ and is available in print, free of charge, to any shareholder who requests a copy.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMP) is a leading global supplier of infinitely recyclable, sustainable, metal beverage cans and ends to a wide variety of leading beverage producers. A subsidiary of sustainable packaging business Ardagh Group, Ardagh Metal Packaging operates 24 production facilities in the Americas and Europe, employing approximately 5,800 people and recorded revenues of $4 billion in 2021. 

 

