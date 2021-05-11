NAPA, Calif., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Artesa, Spanish-American brand that delivers authentic craftsmanship in small production and award-winning wines, has announced the launch of their new 2020 Sauvignon Blanc vintage.
Sourced from selected premium vineyards throughout the Napa Valley, Artesa's 2020 Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc was made to highlight the fruit-driven aromas and flavors of nectarine, lemon verbena, pineapple, and a hint of white flowers. The wine has a wonderful texture, displaying a bright, natural acidity and a soft, supple mouthfeel. Paired with food or on its own, this wine has luscious flavors and is made in an elegant style, true to its Napa Valley terroir.
"We are very excited to release the inaugural 2020 Artesa Sauvignon Blanc," says Mike Jackson, President, Raventós Codorníu North America. "The intention for this wine was to produce a bright, crisp, and mineral-driven Sauvignon Blanc that highlights its Napa Valley terroir." he adds.
The suggested retail price (SRP) for the 2020 Artesa Sauvignon Blanc is $17.99 and is now available for retail nationally.
About Artesa
Artesa, Catalan for 'artisan,' is a Spanish-American brand that delivers authentic craftsmanship in small production, award-winning wines. The winery was founded in 1991 by Raventós Codorníu, Spain's oldest producer of wines and Cavas that has five centuries of history (since 1551). The 17th generation of the family chose Napa Valley's Los Carneros for their first winery outside of Spain due to the region's affinity for sparkling wines. They established Artesa once the vineyard revealed its capacity to produce world-class Pinot Noir and Chardonnay still wines. Today, the winemaking team, led by Ana Diogo-Draper, crafts artisanal wines that express their unique origin, personality, and heritage.
